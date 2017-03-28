News By Tag
Charlotte Auto Care Center Has An AC Special Offer
When temperatures rise, there's nothing more refreshing than climbing into a cool, air-conditioned car. Over time, however, A/C fittings become loose, O-rings, hoses and seals wear out – and your refreshingly icy blast … stops. Get the blast back with Firestone Complete Auto Care. Our expert auto technicians offer the best car AC service and AC repair at the best prices.
The refrigerant in the air conditioner contains a special oil that lubricates and cools the A/C parts. When enough refrigerant leaks out, your air conditioner still makes cold air, but the parts don't have enough oil to protect them and they wear out faster than they should so it's important to service the air conditioner as recommended.
Replacing old refrigerant has another benefit: refrigerant tends to gather moisture and become corrosive. That causes leaks in the system which can be expensive to repair. Fresh refrigerant protects the air conditioning components and keeps the system operating at peak efficiency so it doesn't have to work as hard to keep you cool.
Even with regular service A/C parts can just wear out. Normal wear and tear eventually gets to all moving parts. Addressing early problems can save on more extensive repairs down the road. For instance, a common failure is the clutch that turns the compressor on and off. If you can take care of a bad A/C clutch when it first starts having problems, you may be able to save the compressor. Wait too long and you'll have to replace both.
Steel Creek Tire and Service Center has all AC repair and AC services are handled by ASE-certified technicians.They have also completed training through EPA-approved AC programs.Your car is in good hands with these expert auto technicians, and they will examine your car's A/C system to see if there is a leak – and if there is, they'll stop it in their tracks before it can affect anything else.
Get your AC checked out in Charlotte NC. Having your air conditioner work is important as the warmer weather arrives. For more information, go to www.SteeleCreekTire.com.
Steele Creek Tire and Service Center
704-583-2800
***@gmail.com
