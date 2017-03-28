Global Food Service Disposable Market (2015-2021)- Research Nester

The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021.

-- Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on "Food Service Disposable Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021". Food service disposables are used to pack foods ordered from restaurants and other take away food service centers. Having food while on the go, busy schedule, hectic lifestyle etc. are some of the reasons driving people to order disposable food packets for immediate consumption.The main purpose of food service disposables is to provide temporary containers to keep food hygienic and free from dust/particles. These disposables can also be easily carried from restaurants to desired locations and can either be recycled or disposed as solid waste.o Paper & Paper Boardso Plasticso Aluminumo Straws & stirrerso Bowls and Tubso Cup and Glasseso Cutleryo Plateso Trayso Mugso Saucerso Wraps and Bagso Institutionso Restaurantso Lodging & Hospitalityo Retail & Vending Machineo Coffee & Snacks Shopo Sports & Recreationo Other marketsGeographically, the global food service disposable market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.Increasing population, expanding commercial markets and activities, use & throw convenience etc. are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global food service disposable market in future.However, negative environmental impacts related to non-recyclable waste of food service disposables is projected to restrain the growth of the market in coming 5-6 years.With USD 21.4 Billion revenues in 2015, North America dominated the global food service disposable industry. The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021, making it one of the most attractive market-place globally.Europe had the second largest market share in global food service disposable industry and was valued USD 9.94 Billion in 2015. In addition to that, Asia Pacific food service disposable market is expected to showcase an attractive CAGR of 5.8% during 2015-2021.The global food service disposable market is very competitive and encompasses some of the top players such as;To know more about this research, kindly visit:For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919