 
News By Tag
* Food Service Disposable
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Global Food Service Disposable Market (2015-2021)- Research Nester

The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021.
 
 
research nester logo
research nester logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Food Service Disposable

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on "Food Service Disposable Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021". Food service disposables are used to pack foods ordered from restaurants and other take away food service centers. Having food while on the go, busy schedule, hectic lifestyle etc. are some of the reasons driving people to order disposable food packets for immediate consumption.

The main purpose of food service disposables is to provide temporary containers to keep food hygienic and free from dust/particles. These disposables can also be easily carried from restaurants to desired locations and can either be recycled or disposed as solid waste.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

o    Paper & Paper Boards

o    Plastics

o    Aluminum

o    Straws & stirrers

By Products

o    Bowls and Tubs

o    Cup and Glasses

o    Cutlery

o    Plates

o    Trays

o    Mugs

o    Saucers

o    Wraps and Bags

By End Users

o    Institutions

o    Restaurants

o    Lodging & Hospitality

o    Retail & Vending Machine

o    Coffee & Snacks Shop

o    Sports & Recreation

o    Other markets

By Geography

Geographically, the global food service disposable market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing population, expanding commercial markets and activities, use & throw convenience etc. are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global food service disposable market in future.

However, negative environmental impacts related to non-recyclable waste of food service disposables is projected to restrain the growth of the market in coming 5-6 years.

Market size and forecast

With USD 21.4 Billion revenues in 2015, North America dominated the global food service disposable industry. The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021, making it one of the most attractive market-place globally.

Europe had the second largest market share in global food service disposable industry and was valued USD 9.94 Billion in 2015. In addition to that, Asia Pacific food service disposable market is expected to showcase an attractive CAGR of 5.8% during 2015-2021.

Key Players

The global food service disposable market is very competitive and encompasses some of the top players such as;

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-food-service...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Media Contact
research nester Pvt Ltd
16465869123
***@researchnester.com
End
Source:Research Nester
Email:***@researchnester.com Email Verified
Tags:Food Service Disposable
Industry:Food
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Research Nester Pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share