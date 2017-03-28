News By Tag
Global Food Service Disposable Market (2015-2021)- Research Nester
The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021.
The main purpose of food service disposables is to provide temporary containers to keep food hygienic and free from dust/particles. These disposables can also be easily carried from restaurants to desired locations and can either be recycled or disposed as solid waste.
Market Segmentation
By Raw Material
o Paper & Paper Boards
o Plastics
o Aluminum
o Straws & stirrers
By Products
o Bowls and Tubs
o Cup and Glasses
o Cutlery
o Plates
o Trays
o Mugs
o Saucers
o Wraps and Bags
By End Users
o Institutions
o Restaurants
o Lodging & Hospitality
o Retail & Vending Machine
o Coffee & Snacks Shop
o Sports & Recreation
o Other markets
By Geography
Geographically, the global food service disposable market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing population, expanding commercial markets and activities, use & throw convenience etc. are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global food service disposable market in future.
However, negative environmental impacts related to non-recyclable waste of food service disposables is projected to restrain the growth of the market in coming 5-6 years.
Market size and forecast
With USD 21.4 Billion revenues in 2015, North America dominated the global food service disposable industry. The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021, making it one of the most attractive market-place globally.
Europe had the second largest market share in global food service disposable industry and was valued USD 9.94 Billion in 2015. In addition to that, Asia Pacific food service disposable market is expected to showcase an attractive CAGR of 5.8% during 2015-2021.
Key Players
The global food service disposable market is very competitive and encompasses some of the top players such as;
