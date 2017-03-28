News By Tag
Bridge Global Inc,earns Gold membership in Quick Books through Quick Books Pro Advisor certification
QuickBooks is the number 1 cloud-based accounting solution designed for Accountants
What are the benefits of earning the QuickBooks ProAdvisor certification?
As a certified ProAdvisor, you can access various client file management tools and earn online product discounts. It gives access to all the software, apps, and provides training to help your firm promote its business. The certified ProAdvisor can further appear for multiple online certifications that help to serve your clients better. It also helps to access unlimited online support and 90 days of phone support from QuickBooks experts based in the US. The certified program also helps in growing your business. The ProAdvisor certification creates a profile page that enhances your QuickBooks ranking and also helps to promote client ratings to your profile page. The profile page of the certified expert appears when a prospect searches for QuickBooks help and show up in search engine results like - Google. Certification badges are yet another advantage earned by the ProAdvisors, who have passed the associated certification exam. The redesigned badges with their updated color scheme help to differentiate accounting professionals and also develop connections with various business owners. Becoming a certified ProAdvisor in QuickBooks not only enhances their professional profile and showcase their expertise, but helps in building new client relationships.
About Bridge
Bridge Global is a global IT Solutions Provider that has its roots in the Netherlands and has grown from strength to strength to provide software solutions for businesses worldwide. Our customers are stable and ambitious software companies/departments who have trouble finding talented programmers to scale up their business. We find the right team for the right position and support customers to collaborate with their colleagues remotely. You can read more about what moves us on our blog (www.bridge-
