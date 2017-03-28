News By Tag
Hidden Dragon Lodge and Spa launches Swiss bliss Summertime Samadhi travel packages
For the first time ever the ultra-luxurious Swiss lodge and spa will be available to hire during summer
For the first time ever the ultra-luxurious lodge will be available to hire during summer for private groups, corporate bookings and events.
A programme of travel packages has been launched under the theme "Summertime Samadhi". Samadhi, the Buddhist concept of bliss, will be the focus for guests booking a summer package.
Created for a unique tribe of alpine adventurers, explorers, dreamers, yogis, nature lovers, foodies and free spirits, the Summertime Samadhi packages provide the perfect transformative travel experience for people looking to improve their quality of life.
Package themes include holistic health coaching, wellness, yoga, fitness and weight-loss bootcamps, digital detox, family fun, alpine sports, food, music and more. Guests also have the option to tailor-make their own experience or retreat.
Perched at 1500m and offering an impressive 700m2 of laid-back luxury, Hidden Dragon Lodge and Spa has panoramic views over the Rhone Valley and facilities include a yoga deck, hammam, outdoor sauna and hot tub; wine cellar; private cinema; "Gents-Club"
Prices start from CHF45,000 (£35,769; US$44,869) and includes exclusive hire of Hidden Dragon Lodge and Spa for 7 nights (sleeping up to 12 guests); all meals; complimentary wines with dinner; open spirit bar and soft drinks; complimentary wifi; in-resort chauffeur (in Porsche Cayenne or VW Executive Caravalle); daily housekeeping and butler service; concierge services; and spa facilities.
To book contact +44 7970 652 684, email frontdesk@hidden-
ABOUT HIDDEN DRAGON
Opened in 2009, Hidden Dragon is a privately-owned alpine lodge and spa situated in Veysonnaz, the heart of Les 4 Vallées, Switzerland. Perched at 1500m, this secluded mountain retreat offers panoramic views over the Rhone Valley. The lodge offers 700m2 of laid-back luxury, over four floors and across six ensuite bedrooms.
ABOUT THE OWNER
Ashlee Benis is the owner of Hidden Dragon. She is half Japanese and half Polish/American, educated in the UK – a living example of East meets West. She is a qualified yogini (500+ RYT); meditation teacher (Universal Healing Tao); Reiki practitioner and alternative therapist; Holistic Health and Lifestyle Coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in New York; Junior Great Britain alpine ski racer (Kandahar Ski Club); and passionate foodie.
FACILITIES
- 6 ensuite super and twin bedrooms (sleeping up to 12)
- Spa, yoga deck, outdoor sauna and hot tub
- Wine cellar
- Private cinema
- Ski-in/ski-out access
- "Gents-Club"
- Executive office and den
- Mezzanine library
- Daily housekeeping and butler service
- Concierge services
