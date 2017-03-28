Al Yousuf Motors expands market leadership amidst surging demand for Yamaha GP 1800 waverunners

1

-- Al Yousuf Motors-Yamaha, the authorized and exclusive dealers of Yamaha products ranging from motorcycles to boats to personal water crafts, has announced that the Yamaha GP 1800 personal watercrafts have led to increased market share for the company amidst significant expansion in the regional boating & water adventure community.Al Yousuf Motors, which offers Yamaha water crafts models and configurations such as the VX series, FX Cruiser and super jets among others, had witnessed a surge in the demand for thepersonal water crafts, due to developments such as the Dubai Water Canal and major water front projects; which is turning UAE into the next global marine leisure hub.The supercharged Yamaha GP 1800, launched recently in the region, is the quickest, fastest and the most precise handling waverunner that Yamaha has ever designed. Delivers impressive power and torque, Yamaha's GP 1800 personal watercraft is generating a lot of interest among water sports and adventure lovers., said: "The market for personal water crafts, boats and waverunners is on the surge in in the region as demand surges from both adventure and leisure lovers. Al Yousuf Motors-Yamaha has consistently catered to the increasing quest for new possibilities in the sector with its iconic water crafts".: "Water-based lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular in the UAE, further consolidating its growing status as a leisure marine hub and we see tremendous growth curve in the near future with the unique advantages and benefits that GP 1800 offers."The Yamaha GP 1800 is an incredible all round machine that will be hugely popular among racers, weekend riders and water sports enthusiasts. Powered by the Yamaha Super Vortex High Output marine engine, the GP1800 features include Yamaha's lightweight NanoXcel2 hull & deck material and Ride – the world's first dual throttle handlebar controls on a personal watercraft.The Yamaha GP 1800, coming with 1.8 Litre, four cylinder, supercharged engine has been designed specifically for the extreme demands of personal watercraft applications.For over 50 years, Al Yousuf Motors has distributed all YAMAHA products ranging from boats, personal watercrafts, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, golf cars and outboard engines. The company has set up over 30 different sales outlets, workshops and spare parts centres for YAMAHA customers across the UAE.Shadi Abou AssiInto All Marketing Solutions04/ 4211568