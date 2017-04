Sachin Tendulkar marks his singing debut with 'Cricket Wali Beat'

Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam

Sachin Tendulkar popularly known as the 'God of Cricket' announced his retirement from the sport after playing the 2014 World Cup. The cricketer has now started a new innings of his life and has made his singing debut. Sachin has now collaborated with Sonu Nigam for the song which is for his recently launched digital platform 100MB.The song features Sonu and Sachin's vocals. The beginning is quiet catchy in Sachin's voice as he croons 'Gend aayi, balla ghuma, mara chakka, Sachin, Sachin… nacho nacho sab cricket wali beat pe.' Sonu lends his full support to the cricketer by crooning some portions of the song.Sachin also dedicates this song to all the legendary cricketers and today's young brigade whom he had shared the cricket pitch. From Kapil Dev to Gautam Gambhir and to M.S. Dhoni, he names every cricketer here and express his love to them. It can be seen that both Sachin and Sonu are enjoying the song and Sonu was really very excited to be a part of this song with Sachin as per several reports. The song is composed by Shamir Tandon and the lyrics are by Varun Likhate and Shamir Tandon.A peppy number with Sachin and Sonu's vocals, the song will be loved by all the cricket lovers and the fans of Sachin and Sonu as well.