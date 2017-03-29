News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sachin Tendulkar marks his singing debut with 'Cricket Wali Beat'
The song features Sonu and Sachin's vocals. The beginning is quiet catchy in Sachin's voice as he croons 'Gend aayi, balla ghuma, mara chakka, Sachin, Sachin… nacho nacho sab cricket wali beat pe.' Sonu lends his full support to the cricketer by crooning some portions of the song.
Sachin also dedicates this song to all the legendary cricketers and today's young brigade whom he had shared the cricket pitch. From Kapil Dev to Gautam Gambhir and to M.S. Dhoni, he names every cricketer here and express his love to them. It can be seen that both Sachin and Sonu are enjoying the song and Sonu was really very excited to be a part of this song with Sachin as per several reports. The song is composed by Shamir Tandon and the lyrics are by Varun Likhate and Shamir Tandon.
A peppy number with Sachin and Sonu's vocals, the song will be loved by all the cricket lovers and the fans of Sachin and Sonu as well.
Watch the song here.
Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/
Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse