TFO adds Novatex, a great brand in Adhesives to their long list of leading brand names

-- TFO announces an exciting new partnership with well renowned adhesive manufacturer Novatex. As the TFO model of selling high volumes at low prices is so successful, it is turning TFO into the largest single one stop tile OUTLET in Australia. Based in Sydney, they carry tiles, natural stones, adhesives, grouts, sealants, trims – all tiling needs for all projects, big or small. Because of the huge volume of tile sales, it was a natural progression for TFO to carry not one but two adhesive manufacturers, thus adding to their long list of reputable suppliers. Forming this new partnership with Novatex now means that TFO can offer their customers a wider selection of products to cater for all their tiling needs, giving more choices in adhesives and associated products.Novatex produce a great range of products which include glues, grouts, sealants, waterproofing and self-levelling compounds, a product to suit every tile and stone application. All products from adhesives to waterproofing systems have been tested and comply with Australian Standards – all backed with a 10-year manufacturer'swarranty.Gorizio Di Censo, Senior Chemist and Director of Novatex, personally develops each tile adhesive to suit all tiling requirements including their high quality adhesive range. Being wholly Australian owned, they understand the requirements of the harsh Australian environment. They pride themselves on being able to appropriately cater to the needs of customers and offer personalised customer service. Call Novatex on (02) 9757 3525 and speak to one of their trained representatives.TFO is thrilled with the signing of this new agreement. Having formed great synergy with the very well-known Davco brand over many years, TFO is confident that this new partnership with Novatex will be equally successful.The Directors of TFO are committed to forming partnerships with quality manufacturers both locally and around the world so that they can offer the best quality products to the Australian market.