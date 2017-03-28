190+ Short-Films & Documentaries from 20+ Countries competing at LPU's annual Media Fest

Maximum entries are from countries including US, UK, Canada, Germany, South Korea, France, Spain, Austria, Iran and more

-- The School of Journalism, Film Production & Creative Arts of Lovely Professional University is organizing two-day annual global media fest " Buzz" at the campus where 190+ entries for 13 competitions have been received from 20+ countries including US, UK, Canada, Germany, South Korea, France, Spain, Austria, Iran, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and more. Competitions are slated for short-films, documentaries, ad-films, logos, design making, story-telling, radio jockeying, photographing and more. 1000+ students from different universities and institutions are participating in the mega event.In the inaugural session, the short-films including 'A Glorious Run' from the US; 'Peace' from Iran; 'Traumer' from Germany; 'Bad Day for a Kidnapper' from Spain; 'In the Name of God' from Tehran; 'Ode to Boy' from New York; 'Dev Deepavali' from Banaras (India); 'Ad DOCOMO Do' from LPU India; and, more were highly appreciated by all viewer-students and faculty members. All of these carry contemporary themes of common human interests including peace and war, imagination, thinking big, awakening, terrorism, religion, common habits and more.Inaugurating the fest with a clap, LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal inspired all the students and amateur participants at the fest to continue with their originality in different works related to the field. She asked students to put their learning made in class-rooms into actual creative forms of their interests as diverse media works are speeding up and are in much demand. Mrs Mittal also congratulated the organizing team at LPU for making unflinching efforts in having a lot of international entries even at the first fest of this kind at the university.One of the participating students Misbah Bhat of Jammu & Kashmir shared that this fest is certain to provide great exposure and novel experience as participation in the fest is of global diversity. Like me other students are also participating to learn, explore as well as achieve. The present era is an era of media and social awakening through creativity available in diverse segments. Each one of us has certain talent within us and working on the same we are certain to excel others on finding suitable opportunity."