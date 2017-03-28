News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Easy tips and tricks to clean a fabric 3 seater sofa to make it more durable
1. Clean Sofa by Vacuuming: Remove all the cushions and clear away everything that falls in between like remote controls, kids toys, pens, coins, etc. Now use your vacuum to clean dust and dirt from the sofa. You can also use the special vacuum attachments to get inside the corners, and ideally use the soft brush attachment to be as gentle possible on your sofa upholstery.
2. Spot Cleaning stains: If you only want to remove a stain from your fabric sofa, do not use a deeper cleaning method. You can try the simple trick of a mild solution of warm water and dishwashing liquid to treat a small stain but make sure to test it first on an inconspicuous part of the sofa, to avoid damage.You can apply the product gently with a clean, damp cloth but do not rub the stain as this may make it harder to remove. Rinse the area by using another clean cloth, and then let it air dry. A sprinkle of baking soda will also keep your sofa smelling fresh.
3. No Removable Covers: If your 3 seater fabric sofa do not have removable covers then follow these tips to clean and maintain it. When using upholstery cleaning products, be sure to follow the directions on the label and test them in a small area first. In some instances, you can also hire a steam cleaner to clean your sofa and its non removable cushions.
4. Avoid the sun: To make your 3 seater sofa durable, sturdy and always new then try to keep the sofa away from heating devices or harsh sunlight. A little sunlight is necessary for removing bugs and germs.
5. Avoid Jewellery Snags: By following this step, you can protect the fabric material of a sofa from a real damage. Jewellery snags affect the fabric material by tearing it which provides an ugly look to the sofa as well as affect the decor of the house.
So, therefore, try out these easy and useful tips to keep your fabric three seater sofa durable and beautiful and let your interiors get a classic and elegant look.
At Wooden Street, you will get a wide assortment of sofas at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of 3 seater sofa in all the latest designs so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the customization facility and interior design service along with free installation services to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at https://www.woodenstreet.com/
A 3 seater sofa is the biggest furniture piece in the house. It is a great style of furniture which is designed to provide comfortable seating. It is a significant investment and centrepiece in the house. A sofa of suitable material, design, size and style will prove best for any home decor as it comes with all features and functionality that one wish to have in it. So check the dimensions and price of fabric 3 seater sofa before buying a perfect and classic sofa to enjoy get together time and comfort.
Contact
Wooden Street
***@woodenstreet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse