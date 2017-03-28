 
2Problemz's New Album "TIME I$ MONEY BEASTMIXX" Gaining High Praise

2Problemz's new album "TIME I$ MONEY BEASTMIXX" conveys all new hip hop melodies. Watch their music videos in youtube or log onto instagram for further info.
 
 
BRISBANE, Australia - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- 2Problemz, the independent singers are gathering great number of followers in soundcloud. These two artists love to release music based on hip hop. "TIME I$ MONEY BEASTMIXX" - the new collection of 2Problemz is truly a treat to ears. These new voices out of NYC, United States are making clamor among the music enthusiasts. There is a presence of beats, rattles and smart catches in the music. These rockstars adore music and they are passionate about it. Virtuous vocals, build ups and breakdowns are the most engaging part of these new singles. Beat, verses and notes are superbly consolidated with each other.

Each of the tracks is recorded with superb melodic mixes. Earning good reputation in music industry is truly difficult. But, fans foresee this new twosome to take the honor soon with their new melodic mixes. These youthful recording stars have taken their profession to another level. "TIME I$ MONEY BEASTMIXX" incorporates nine tracks till now. This collection has been released on 24th March, 2017 and it has already increased great number of fans. 2Problemz wants to earn showbiz royalty. Apart from soundcloud, get this melodic pair in instagram. Additionally, you can watch their music video in youtube.

The tracks from their collection "TIME I$ MONEY BEASTMIXX" is gaining great number of plays count. Overwhelming beats are deliberately conveyed all through the music. Despite the fact that the music duo 2Problemz is new in soundcloud, they have increased great acknowledgment. Fine melody is combined with snap beats in their music. It gives birth to a soothing climate. Music lovers will love tripping with these new tunes. 2Problemz has contributed a great deal to the music industry. Consequently, they are effortlessly noticed by the DJs, rappers and other music makers. These singers are blowing up in soundcloud with every single new beat and verses.

For more song visit our link : https://soundcloud.com/2problemz/sets/time-i-money-beastmixx
