Arise 'n' Shine Collaborates with CSI Jessie Moses School
Arise 'n' Shine's 'School of English' programme introduces the components of EI to maximise the students' learning potential for creating a holistic transformation in them. The principal of CSI Jessie Moses, Mrs. Geetha Solomon, with a zeal for introducing innovative programmes for the children, recognises the importance of integrating EI with her school's curriculum. "The School of English programme will enable children to think in English, speak in fluent English and above all develops a strong self-esteem in them", says Raj Ganesh, the CEO of Arise 'n' Shine.
Arise 'n' Shine is integrating the 'School of English' programme with the curriculum of CSI Jessie Moses for its primary classes. CSI Jessie Moses School was established in 1978 and currently has about 2500 students. This school is located in central Anna Nagar. They have classes from PRE KG to Higher Secondary.
Arise 'n' Shine specialises in developing programmes and solutions for early childhood development. It is reputed for its foundational programmes and the 'School of English' programme for primary and high school children through the application of Emotional Intelligence (EI). Arise 'n' Shine is ranked consecutively by Education World for five years for its rich and exhaustive curriculum!
For more details, please visit http://myarisenshine.com/
Contact
Mrs. Geetha Solomon, Principal - CSI Jessie Moses
Mr. Raj Ganesh, CEO - Arise 'n' Shine
***@myarisenshine.com
