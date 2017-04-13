Factuurcongres Rotterdam: WMD Benelux to show SAP-integrated solutions

Technologies for electronic invoice processing, procurement and archiving to be presented

-- For invoice processing, the Factuurcongress Rotterdam is among the most important events of its kind in the Netherlands. The organizer anticipates around three hundred participants at the event on April 13, 2017. WMD Benelux, the Dutch subsidiary of WMD Group (Ahrensburg, Germany), will present the xSuite for SAP solutions for invoice processing, procurement and archiving.An integrated solution like xSuite for SAP enables archiving, procurement management, and processing of incoming invoices within SAP. WMD's xSuite employs the most advanced technology to link different processes, producing work processes in procure-to-pay that are truly end-to-end.In Rotterdam, WMD Benelux will present a best-practice solution for electronic invoice processing. The solution fully covers processing of inbound invoices with and without PO reference, including scanning and classification at the outset of the process, approval workflows in SAP, and the final posting step at the end.In this context, WMD Benelux will demonstrate the functionality of an electronic procurement workflow for outgoing orders that creates a centralized overview of orders. Verification and release of procurement documents are performed using the SAP GUI, a WMD web interface, or integration in the SAP portal. This automated ordering process integrates users who would otherwise be connected to the process only along the paper trail. WMD will also introduce a new archive solution for SAP for storing and retrieving documents via SAP ArchiveLink. This solution is also available as a Web service.Factuurcongres RotterdamKruisplein 30, De Doelen ICC, 3012 CL RotterdamApril 13, 20178:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Further information: