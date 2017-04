King GM Announces Launching of Scratch & Win Promo

The Colorado-based car dealership offers a $2,500 Gift Certificate and more to loyal customers.

King GM Scratch & Win Promo

-- In an aim to thank its loyal customers and give back to the community, King GM, a General Motors Company franchised dealership and leader in truck and car sales in Colorado, announces the launching of its Scratch & Win Promo on April 1, 2017.King GM invites residents of Loveland, Longmont, Fort Collins, Boulder and Greeley to join the limited-time contest and get the chance to win a. Other prizes include free oil change, free wiper blades, as well as discount on parts and services.Using any smart phone, type www.scratch.gift/p/3nyxvf on the browser or scan the code on the promotional poster to unveil a prize. Winners may claim their prizes at any King GM office in Longmont and Loveland.The King GM Scratch & Win can be played on any smartphone. There is no need to download an App.King GM is a leading dealer of new and pre-owned vehicles based in Colorado. With offices in Loveland and Longmont, the company offers top-of-the-line vehicle parts and excellent services by factory-trained technicians. This family owned and operated business is a consistent recipient of the GM Mark of Excellence Award for five years in a row, as well as other community awards across the state. For more information, visit http://www.kinggm.com