King GM Announces Launching of Scratch & Win Promo
The Colorado-based car dealership offers a $2,500 Gift Certificate and more to loyal customers.
King GM invites residents of Loveland, Longmont, Fort Collins, Boulder and Greeley to join the limited-time contest and get the chance to win a $2,500 Gift Certificate. Other prizes include free oil change, free wiper blades, as well as discount on parts and services.
How to Join
Using any smart phone, type www.scratch.gift/
The King GM Scratch & Win can be played on any smartphone. There is no need to download an App.
About King GM
King GM is a leading dealer of new and pre-owned vehicles based in Colorado. With offices in Loveland and Longmont, the company offers top-of-the-line vehicle parts and excellent services by factory-trained technicians. This family owned and operated business is a consistent recipient of the GM Mark of Excellence Award for five years in a row, as well as other community awards across the state. For more information, visit http://www.kinggm.com.
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2017