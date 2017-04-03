 
King GM Announces Launching of Scratch & Win Promo

The Colorado-based car dealership offers a $2,500 Gift Certificate and more to loyal customers.
 
 
King GM Scratch & Win Promo
King GM Scratch & Win Promo
LONGMONT, Colo. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In an aim to thank its loyal customers and give back to the community, King GM, a General Motors Company franchised dealership and leader in truck and car sales in Colorado, announces the launching of its Scratch & Win Promo on April 1, 2017.

King GM invites residents of Loveland, Longmont, Fort Collins, Boulder and Greeley to join the limited-time contest and get the chance to win a $2,500 Gift Certificate. Other prizes include free oil change, free wiper blades, as well as discount on parts and services.

How to Join

Using any smart phone, type www.scratch.gift/p/3nyxvf on the browser or scan the code on the promotional poster to unveil a prize. Winners may claim their prizes at any King GM office in Longmont and Loveland.

The King GM Scratch & Win can be played on any smartphone. There is no need to download an App.

About King GM

King GM is a leading dealer of new and pre-owned vehicles based in Colorado. With offices in Loveland and Longmont, the company offers top-of-the-line vehicle parts and excellent services by factory-trained technicians. This family owned and operated business is a consistent recipient of the GM Mark of Excellence Award for five years in a row, as well as other community awards across the state. For more information, visit http://www.kinggm.com.
Source:King GM
Email:***@muzeummarketing.com
Tags:KingGM, Scratch & Win, Longmont car dealership
Industry:Automotive
Location:Longmont - Colorado - United States
Subject:Deals
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2017
