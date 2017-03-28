News By Tag
DBS IT Australia Explains how Financial Services Providers are using the Latest Software Solutions
For most businesses in the financial services industry, a software upgrade is a sure thing, and it's only a matter of time before the businesses that have embraced technology.
A spokesperson for DBS IT Australia recently commented: "Many businesses in Australia have noticed that SME banking failed to evolve in the same way that retail banking did. This is a huge opportunity for many financial services providers, and those that can provide products and services to Australian businesses will be rewarded with greater market share."
One of the ways that financial services providers are doing this is through security. Businesses using older systems are at risk of cybercriminals and hackers, and these threats are continuing to advance in both volume and complexity, threatening banks and other financial institutions worldwide.
Many Australian financial services providers have recognised that security holes remain one of the biggest threats to their business, and have upgraded to new software to ensure that customer data is kept secure, and the business is protected from attacks.
One of the biggest reasons why financial services providers are updating their software is to improve their customer service. Older software systems are not only hugely expensive to maintain, but they prevent many businesses from offering state-of-the-
DBS IT have addressed this concern: "Software and cloud providers can provide financial services providers with market research and analytics that ensure they can target different products to different customers. We know that customers are continuing to demand better user experiences and personalised service, and by tailoring the services and products that they offer, financial services providers can provide a streamlined customer service experience, secure banking services, and easy financial services."
Many businesses in the finance industry will process huge amounts of documents each year, all on paper, and many which need to be kept safe for years at a time. They also need to be able to quickly access this information, which is why email archiving is now popular- allowing staff to convert paper documents into scanned documents, ensure they're highly compressed and searchable, meaning long-term archiving and fast retrieval is possible.
Many financial services providers are becoming increasingly tech-savvy, with a focus on innovation. Some of the recent systems and solutions being created include point of sale software, automated loan underwriting systems, CRM solutions, and even online mortgage industry news.
The reason these solutions do so well? They've usually been custom developed so that each individual business can have its needs met and provide customers with the best possible service.
For most businesses in the financial services industry, a software upgrade is a sure thing, and it's only a matter of time before the businesses that have embraced technology will
separate from the pack- leaving behind those that are still relying on outdated solutions.
Contact
Denver wanigasekera
0892782593
***@dbsit.com.au
