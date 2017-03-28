News By Tag
DBS IT Australia Reveals the Top Signs Businesses Should Update their Software Systems
Perth custom software development company DBS IT Australia has recently revealed the top signs that businesses need to update their software systems.
When asked about some of the reasons why a company may want to accept the upfront cost of a complete upgrade, a spokesperson for the company said: "For businesses who have been relying on the same software for 10 or 20 years, they're likely to see problems when they want to grow their business for a variety of reasons. Legacy software is hugely expensive to maintain, and businesses that want to keep up with the competition will eventually need to update their systems."
Gartner has said that 80% of IT spending is dead money, since it may be keeping the lights on, but it's not directly contributing to businesses hoping to scale or giving them a competitive advantage. By freeing up some of this money, businesses can use it in ways that drive growth, according to DBS IT.
Old software systems are usually unable to work with cloud-based apps, and will also usually have huge problems with integration. This means that while some companies may be offering their customers easy-to-use apps and a variety of other high-tech services, companies relying on legacy software will be unable to do the same- meaning they're at risk of losing market share.
Unfortunately, developers are no longer trained in many older software systems, which means that businesses running these systems will be using developers who have less competition and can therefore charge much more. As fewer and fewer Perth software development companies have these skills, business owners can expect these costs to continue to increase.
Many vendors will also no longer provide support for legacy software, which means if the software is hacked, gets a bug, or goes down, businesses may be scrambling to find someone who can figure out what's wrong.
When asked why so many companies are still using legacy software, the DBS IT spokesperson replied "Unfortunately, many companies have the attitude of 'If it's not broke, why fix it?' but this fails to take into account the numerous risks associated with ageing software systems, including security issues, lack of vendor support, extended downtime, customer retention issues, and more."
Relying on dinosaur systems can also mean that businesses struggle to attract young, motivated employees- particularly in IT. Millennials have grown up with technology at their fingertips, and expect employers to offer user-friendly systems. This means that companies may see higher than usual staff turnover as employees deal with the limitations that outdated systems often cause. Developers and IT staff want to be working with the latest technology, and often when businesses are still using old software systems, most of their time is spent simply keeping the system running, and fixing the parts that break when other parts are updated.
If you're looking for a Perth software development company that can help you update your software with the least amount of downtime, get in touch with DBS IT Australia today.Visit us at https://www.dbsitsoftware.com.au/
