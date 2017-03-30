kPoint receives ISO 27001 Certification

Media Contact

-- kPoint Technologies recently announced that the company has received the coveted ISO 27001 certification (http://www.kpoint.com/kpoint-earns-global-gold-standard-information-security-management/). The certification comes as a validation of kPoint's adherence to stringent security controls for delivery and support of its cloud-native online video platform.ISO 27001 is the global gold standard for information security. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive information security management standard, and defines business processes to help identify, manage and reduce risks to information security.Effectively securing and protecting sensitive information is one of the most important considerations for any business, and the ISO 27001 certification attests that kPoint maintains strict controls and processes to ensure confidentiality and integrity of its clients' data and information. ISO27001 certification of kPoint gives the required security compliance to its customers who face stringent regulatory environments for using cloud-native products.Following the release, Dr. Shridhar Shukla, Managing Director of kPoint, said, "Being a cloud video platform for more than a million video users, information security remains our highest priority. The certification demonstrates our comprehensive suite of security controls and how our processes ensure these controls continue to meet the stringent security needs of our customers. In an evolving threat landscape, we stand firm on our goal of continually upgrading security for the customers and technologies driving our business."