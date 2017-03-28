 
News By Tag
* Mobile App Development India
* Android App Development
* Mobile app UI design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928

AppSolz Enjoys Steady Growth in 6+ Years

AppSolz is a premier app development company in India offering all types of app development services. It has a talented team of developers which has helped the company achieve success in a span of just 6 years.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mobile App Development India
Android App Development
Mobile app UI design

Industry:
Software

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- AppSolz, the pre-eminent mobile app development company based in Kolkata, has successfully completed 6 years. Since its inception in 2010, the company has been offering superior mobile app development services. With an extensive range of services to offer, it caters to the needs of a vast client base, both domestic and international.

The company provides proficient mobile app design, Android app development services, Windows app development, iPhone app development, HTML5 development services and responsive web design services.

According to Mr. Debdulal Das, Manager of AppSolz, "We have built a custom travel agent app built for travel owners. It helps people in the travel business to reach out to a large user base. Keeping in mind the need for a committed off-shore development team, we also offer  developers on hire on a regular, part-time or hourly basis. If you are looking for customized Android, Window or iPhone app development services, we are the right people to approach.

He also stated, "We have always tried to offer affordable and expert services to our clients. Our offerings are backed by detailed market research, complete needs analysis of clients and an understanding of what the end users want. With a 150+ strong team of technically sound app developers, we deliver cutting-edge apps that can increase your visibility among your end users.

AppSolz, the mobile app development company India, with a deep insight into the increasing demand of mobile apps, develops effective solutions that can help businesses offer tailored services to their end users.

About the Company- AppSolz is a leading mobile app development company presenting a lineup of services at reasonable prices. One of the most trusted names in the field, it was established in 2010 in Kolkata and caters to the app needs of clients across the world. In a very short time-span it has attained success, stably. With an extensive portfolio, it has set a standard for fast, efficient, professional and reasonably-priced mobile app development services.
Visit us http://appsolz.com

Contact
Mr. Debdulal Das
9103340200838
***@appsolz.com
End
Source:
Email:***@appsolz.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile App Development India, Android App Development, Mobile app UI design
Industry:Software
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share