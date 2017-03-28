 
News By Tag
* Emotional Support Animal
* ESA letter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Clara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Emotional Pet Support Expands Their Tele-Psychology Coverage

Emotional Pet Support is now helping residents in every state of the country to obtain easy access to Licensed Mental Health Professionals.
 
 
Emotional Pet Support banner
Emotional Pet Support banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Emotional Support Animal
ESA letter

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Santa Clara - California - US

Subject:
Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Emotional Pet Support (EPS) www.emotionalpetsupport.com has officially announced the company's recent expansion of their tele-psychology coverage. EPS is now going to be serving all 50 states. The company has focusing their efforts on increasing access to care for those who were never served before as well as educating people about the laws pertaining to emotional support animals.

"At Emotional Pet Support we not only have a passion for animals, but also helping our members get through their days and nights as comfortable as possible," said Jay Smith of EPS. "Knowing how valuable a pet can be for treating many psychological and physical symptoms, our mission at EPS could not be more simple: to increase awareness about the Fair Housing Act while qualifying as many individuals as possible to own an emotional support animal in their home. With EPS's recent and complete expansion, we are now able to help even more people gain access to this kind of treatment through the recommendation from a Licensed Mental Health Professional."

Emotional Pet Support.com provides an online tele-psychology platform needed to help connect those with mental and emotional disabilities to Licensed Mental Health Professionals who can assess their needs and give them access to the level of care they require. These professionals use a carefully-crafted screening and consultation process to help residents determine if an emotional support animal is right for them. Not only that, these professionals also help them obtain the legal documents necessary to register their pet as an ESA. Residents can learn more about the Emotional Support Animal Laws at https://www.emotionalpetsupport.com/2017/03/emotional-sup....

Ultimately, our entire team is excited about the opportunity that we have to serve more people in the country and help them get what they need to reduce their anxiety and feel happier with their ESA. Our team knows how important it is for someone to have an emotional support animal, and this is why we are expanding our efforts to help those who need these animals to better manage the symptoms of their condition.

We encourage everyone to visit the https://www.facebook.com/emotionalpetsupport/ to learn more about ESA laws and to keep up with what's going on with EPS.

About EPS:

EPS is an online tele-psychology platform that helps connects patients with licensed mental health professionals so that they can determine if they qualify for an Emotional Support Animal via a comprehensive online examination. Please visit https://www.emotionalpetsupport.com

End
Source:
Email:***@emotionalpetsupport.com Email Verified
Tags:Emotional Support Animal, ESA letter
Industry:Pets
Location:Santa Clara - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share