BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Exceedingly Efficient Leyland 2516 IL Truck
For years, Leyland has been appreciated for producing fuel-efficient and reliable trucks. BP Auto Spares India speaks about the incredible features of the Leyland 2516 IL.
He goes on to say, "The Ashok Leyland 2516 IL with its Inline FIP 5660 cc diesel motor produces power of 160bhp. It can run at a maximum speed of 79 kmph and offers a wheelbase of 4902 mm. One can be assured about the performance of the vehicle, which delivers a torque of 550 Nm along with a gradeability of 18%."
He says, "The vehicle comes with a payload capacity of 15800 kg, out of the 25,000 kg GVW. It has the capacity of carrying the load of FMCG goods, machine parts, bulkers, minerals, market load, and small vehicles. It is also worth mentioning that the Kerb weight is 6116 kg. Further, when it is fully loaded, it renders a ground clearance of 260mm, which is quite good, considering the road conditions in India."
"Other than these," he says, "the vehicle offers power steering, which helps in handling the truck smoothly. Then there are the air service brakes, parking brakes, and premium grade Leyland parts, which promise maximum safety of the driver & occupants on accident prone roads. As for the body of the vehicle, it can be customized as per requirements. It has a chassis backed up with the Cowl body. The vehicle comes with a tiltable cabin. The axle configuration of the vehicle is 6x2, with the front and rear tire being 10 x 20 - 16 PR each."
He also says, "As far as the exteriors are concerned, it comes outfitted with regular design radiator grille, 2 piece wind shield, and round shaped headlamps. As for the dimensions of the truck, it has a length of 9294 mm, width of 2432 mm, and loading span of 7163mm."
He concludes saying "Comparing the Leyland 2516 IL with its rivals, one would notice the premium quality offered by the vehicle, which gives the true value for money to its owners. Those on the search of durable & reliable auto spares of Leyland and Mahindra, we offer attractive pricing with quick deliveries. One may visit our website and explore the range of products on offer."
Buy or Enquiry About Leyland Spare Parts Visit: https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/
BP Impex, 4984-4985
Roshanara Road, Delhi – 110007, INDIA
***@bpimpex.in
