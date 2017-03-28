KeyTech Group signs new SMS agreement with Yzer Real Estate Group

KeyTech provides new emergency security solution for Yzer Group UAE

-- UAE {Date}, KeyTech Security Solutions, a leading provider of security solutions, has recently signed an agreement with Yzer Real Estate Group – a leading international provider of real estate services- for the use of the optimal security program (SMS) in its buildings and properties.The agreement comes in line with KeyTech's ongoing endeavor to provide the best security solutions to buildings and installations through its SMS program, the world's first and the most advanced Security Management Solution (SMS).The agreement allows Yzer Real Estate Group to optimally use the SMS program in the best means compatible with the nature of its business operations and activities. The SMS program will save efforts on keeping records and data faster and more accurately. The new program will allow Yzer group to spare paper prints, and ensure easy and quick access to data and information anytime.The move aligns with Yzer Group's desire to provide the best security services to its clients in the UAE and get all the advantages offered by the smartest ever program in security solutions. The SMS offers Yzer Group a new and sophisticated service that marks a qualitative shift in the field of security solution. SMS alerts guests and residents in the group's properties in case of any emergency that requires immediate procedures while they are outside their homes.Commenting on SMS, Security Management Solution, Firas Sinno, Founder and CEO ofKeytech,said:"The agreement offers a new chance to utilize SMC, the smartest security solution, in new services and also provides us with an outstanding opportunity to serve a new segment of sectors after the application of our security management services in the hotel industry.""Today, we are moving in steady steps toward the real estate and housing sector and this would benefit Weiser Real Estate Group and its residents who will feel comfortable and more secured as the new system will provide the group's clients with a greater sense of security and keep them up-to-date with what's happening around them by the most sophisticated and precise technological means," he added.Sinno continued: "The new service that KeyTech provides to Weiser Group with regard to the immediate alerts issued to clients in emergency cases is the optimal service in security management as the SMS program helps save time and effort and also ensures easy and quick access to accurate information in case of any emergency."Yzer Group lauded the smart security program as the most sophisticated of its kind in the field of security solutions, and commended its importance in helping it develop the services it provides to its clients as SMS offers the latest online services and highly accurate data used in security systems.Earlier, KeyTech signed several similar agreements with Intercontinental Hotels and Auris Hotels, considering it as a unique leap in security solutions for hotels and tourist establishments.Based in the united Kingdom, Jordan and the UAE, KeyTech Group provides advanced security solutions to corporate across the region, including security management solutions, surveillance cameras, biometric readers, in addition to offering training courses on security solutions.