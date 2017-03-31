 
Industry News





Old Testament Survey II Class Starting on Saturday April 29, 2017!

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry presents Old Testament Survey II during its Spring II 2017 semester. Come and explore the history and covenants of the Old Testament and the Old Testament's revelation of Jesus Christ!
 
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join us for the Joy Faith Ministries International course "Old Testament Survey II" which begins on Saturday, April 29, 2017, 2:30pm-5:30pm.  On Saturday afternoons for 7 weeks, come on an exciting journey with us exploring the history, politics, geography, and culture of Old Testament times. Study the major events, the people, the teachings, the covenants, and their relationship to the revelation of Jesus Christ. Prerequisite: Old Testament Survey I.

The JFMI College of Ministry is offering the Old Testament Survey courses to assist Christians in developing a deep understanding of the Old Testament and its significance and foreshadowing of Messiah, Jesus Christ.

Instructors are Dave Thilges, Senior Pastor of Joy Fellowship Church; Sandra L. Terrell, Ph.D., Dean of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry; and Karen Kottaridis, Associate Dean.

DATES:  Saturdays April 22 - June 10, 2017
TIMES:  2:30pm-5:30pm
LOCATION:  4121 Colleyville Blvd. Suite 1, Colleyville, TX  76034
TUITION:  $300 plus $75 for binder and handouts

Sign up today for Old Testament Survey II on the Joy Faith Ministries International website at www.joyfmi.org (college tab), by phone at 817-788-1212, or contacting us at info@joyfmi.org.

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)

Contact
Sandra L. Terrell
817-788-1212
info@joyfmi.org
