Fresh Start Homes Michigan -A New Home Experience, Pre-owned Homes

We are excited to join efforts with Mayor Bryan Barnett and his team for our Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Join us to learn about what we do in the community, network with local businesses and enjoy refreshments.

Contact

Angela Milne

248-413-5201

***@freshstartmi.com Angela Milne248-413-5201

End

-- Fresh Start Homes Michigan will celebrate their newly expanded location with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce on April 11, 2017 beginning at 4:00pm. We are delighted to celebrate with Mayor Bryan Barnett, City of Rochester Hills and Chamber Representatives, Rochester Regional Chamber of commerce.Fresh Start Homes Michigan offers our home buyers a unique opportunity to purchase a completely renovated existing home with a NEW home experience. Our purpose in the Southeast Michigan area is to give existing homes aand our home buyer's. Each of our homes come with a 125-point inspection. We believe in local people investing in local communities. We typically have 30+ homes at various stages and in addition to traditional mortgages we offer seller financing on some of our homes! We co-op with real estate agents.The firm is led by Rick Rosen, Co-Founder/Investor development & Relations. Ranee Roach, Co-Owner/Chief Experience officer. Fresh Start Homes Michigan offers 40+ years' experience in the real estate industry.For information regarding our Ribbon Cutting ceremony, please contact:Angela Milne, Marketingamilne@freshstartmi.com1074 E Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307Office: 248-413-5201 Cell: 586-625-2287Visit us at: http://www.freshstartmi.com/