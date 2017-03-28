News By Tag
Fresh Start Homes Michigan -A New Home Experience, Pre-owned Homes
We are excited to join efforts with Mayor Bryan Barnett and his team for our Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Join us to learn about what we do in the community, network with local businesses and enjoy refreshments.
Fresh Start Homes Michigan offers our home buyers a unique opportunity to purchase a completely renovated existing home with a NEW home experience. Our purpose in the Southeast Michigan area is to give existing homes a FRESH START and our home buyer's peace of mind. Each of our homes come with a 125-point inspection. We believe in local people investing in local communities. We typically have 30+ homes at various stages and in addition to traditional mortgages we offer seller financing on some of our homes! We co-op with real estate agents.
The firm is led by Rick Rosen, Co-Founder/Investor development & Relations. Ranee Roach, Co-Owner/Chief Experience officer. Fresh Start Homes Michigan offers 40+ years' experience in the real estate industry.
For information regarding our Ribbon Cutting ceremony, please contact:
Angela Milne, Marketing
amilne@freshstartmi.com
1074 E Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Office: 248-413-5201 Cell: 586-625-2287
Visit us at: http://www.freshstartmi.com/
