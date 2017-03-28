News By Tag
Kenneth J. McIntyre with Dickinson Wright to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Kenneth J. McIntyre with Dickinson Wright will speak at webcast entitled: "Navigating Recent Trends and Developments in False Claims Act: A 2017 Outlook."
About Kenneth J. McIntyre
Ken McIntyre is a Partner in Dickinson Wright's Detroit office who concentrates his practice on complex litigation, including civil and criminal antitrust, False Claims Act, RICO, consumer protection, and class actions. For over 25 years, Ken has counseled and defended clients against FCA allegations brought by the federal government or by private "relators" suing on behalf of the U.S. His "Qui Tam" experience covers a broad range of industries including automotive, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, federal research grants, and public education.
Ken received his B.A. and J.D., with honors, from the University of Michigan. Ken's expertise is recognized by Chambers USA, the Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, DBusiness Top Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rated Lawyers.
About Dickinson Wright PLLC
Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 450 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has 17 offices in Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, DC and Toronto. Dickinson Wright offers our clients a distinctive combination of superb client service, exceptional quality, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Event Synopsis:
The False Claims Act is the federal government's primary anti-fraud weapon, and the DOJ continues to wield it aggressively as shown by the nearly $5 billion recovered by the government under the FCA in 2016. Last year, also, two FCA cases made it to the United States Supreme Court indicating that the law continues to evolve as government, qui tam relators, and defendants clash over the scope of recent statutory amendments and common law developments.
Expanding theories of liability and financial incentives have led to a significant increase in FCA cases, brought mainly by whistleblowers under the qui tam provisions of the law. Anyone doing business with the federal government faces potential exposure to FCA liability. What's more, nearly every state has codified its own version of the FCA imposing potential liability on those who do business with state entities. Now more than ever, an awareness of the law's pitfalls and establishment of a robust compliance program are imperative.
This course offers a review of the FCA and the latest legal developments. A panel of thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the impact of recent trends and developments upon businesses. They will also offer practical guidance on how to avoid or minimize FCA exposure.
In a two-hour LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
• Brief Overview of the False Claims Act
• Noteworthy Settlements and Judgments
• Legislative and Regulatory Developments
• Recent Developments in the Case Law
• Best Compliance Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
