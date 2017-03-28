News By Tag
Stan Henson. Jr. releases new single "The Letter"
Stan Henson, Jr. releases a new single originally written for New Edition and Lala Land
Henson is an Independent film producer but, started his career as a songwriter and aspiring artist. He has worked with The late Guy Babylon, Matt Ender, Stevie Wonder's Quarter's West Workshop and Terry Huff. Henson has recently released songs, previously recorded but never released over the last few years. Some songs date back to the 90's and were never released. The latest releases were "Method to madness" and "The Letter".
The song entitled "The Letter" was specifically written with the legendary group New Edition in mind. It was written when Henson was a young teen and after a brief meeting with The late Marvin Gaye before he died.
