Industry News





Educational Multimedia Air Files

Edu-Multimedia (www.edumultimedia.com) specializes in educational multimedia titles. Many titles are free, others can be purchased for a symbolic cost. Titles include topics in biology, astronomy, climate change, big history and other titles.
 
 
DNA
DNA
OTTAWA, Ontario - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Edu-Multimedia specializes in educational multimedia titles. Many titles are free, others can be purchased for a symbolic cost of 3.99$. Titles include topics in biology, astronomy, climate change, big history and others. Biology titles include content on cell organelles, cell membrane, DNA, hemoglobin and others. Climate change titles are available in two versions for young and high school audiences. The Astronomy title describes the major earth and cosmic events that shaped planet Earth in the past 4.5 Billion years. Big History title is a graphic and text summary of Big History on line course by coursera.

The multimedia titles have been created with Flash professional authoring software and are distributed as AIR files that can be run on Windows and IOS operating system. All titles are digitally signed with Comodo Signing Authority Certificate to ensure its authenticity and integrity.
-please visit: http://www.edu-multimedia.com

