News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Real Life Experience Pays Back in the Form of Mentorship and Professional Development at EWOC Summit
American Medical Depot President of Government Business, Beverly Kuykendall will be in attendance to share information on AMD's role as a strategic supplier to the healthcare industry. This sharing of knowledge furthers the EWOC's mission of increasing the percentage of women of color in Executive roles, on Boards, and having opportunities to do business in the healthcare arena. In addition to Ms. Kuykendall, notable Summit speakers include Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments, Ruth Brinkley, CEO of KentuckyOne Health, and June Collison, CEO of the Community Hospital of San Bernardino. The EWOC Summit boasts a remarkable cast of professional women that are doing their part to increase diversity and encourage fresh perspectives in healthcare.
Beverly Kuykendall is an accomplished business professional and highly requested speaker. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2016 Legacy Healthcare Leadership Award, South Florida's 25 Most Influential and Prominent Women in Business and Leadership for 2015, the 50 Most Powerful Minority Women in Business, Supplier of the Year by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council, 2013 Small Business Champion of the Year by the Los Angeles District office of the U.S. Small Business Association, Entrepreneur of the Year by the Black Business Association of Los Angeles, and Advocate of the Year by the National Association of Minority Contractors of Southern California.
Kuykendall has a BS in Business Management from Cal Poly University in Pomona, California, and an MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
About American Medical Depot
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. AMD was recently awarded the VA MSPV-NG Contract to service the following VA Geographic Regions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 21. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information visit www.amdnext.com, or follow us on Facebook (AMDNext), LinkedIn (AMD-solutions)
About the Executive Women of Color Summit
The Executive Women of Color Summit (EWOC) serves to increase the percentage of women of color in Executive leadership roles, holding board seats and securing partnering opportunities with major healthcare organizations. The Summit is designed to provide a trusted environment where women of color can share authentically and collaborate together with "like minded" women. Summit participants are provided with tools and resources to further their success and professional growth and development, while simultaneously creating an influential network to leverage change in the percent of women of color represented in key decision making roles.
Contact
AMDNext
3053640888
***@amdnext.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse