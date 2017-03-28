 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928

Author and Counselor uses "Stitches" to End the Mental Health Stigma

 
Stitiches 4 Life
Stitiches 4 Life
BATON ROUGE, La. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the success of his first relationship book, "STITCHES - Because Some Wounds Need More Than a Band-Aid," Author, Minister and Empowerment Speaker Dr. Jeremy L. Blunt launched Stitches For Life, Incorporated in the Fall of 2016. Dr. Blunt fulfilled a growing desire to start his own counseling practice with the launch of "Stitch Therapy", centrally based in Baton Rouge with global reach capabilities. Determined to make his lifelong dream a reality, the Baton Rouge native is bringing restoration to the city of Baton Rouge and across America.

"I am one of the very few relationship counselors. Many counselors only practice pre-marital and marital counseling. By the time it gets to marriage, sometimes it is too late. I want to help couples sustain a healthy relationship that leads to a successful marriage," says Dr. Blunt

Stitch Therapy Counseling Services uses the integration of biblical principles with psychological techniques to assist individuals and couples. Stitch Therapy consists of two packages – Walking Stitches and Running Stitches. He also offers Skype, Facetime and phone sessions for clients who live outside of the Baton Rouge area, which allow him to help people from around the world.

Dr. Blunt feels that his services are for those "who constantly search for real answers that don't just pacify situations but actually solve them and for those who have grown tired of facing repeated situations with no more ammunition than the last set of blanks which did not prove successful."

Dr. Jeremy L. Blunt received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from HOPE Bible Institute for Theology and Religious Studies and just recently received a Doctorate in Biblical Psychology. Dr. Blunt is a U.S. Army Veteran who served 16 years in the Louisiana Army National Guard. For the past 13 years, he has worked for the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program providing "at-risk" teens an alternative educational program for a better future. He has always had the desire to help people. A Man of God and a lover of humanity, Dr. Blunt was always the one his friends and sometimes strangers came to seeking advice about their situations. They said they came to him because he offered unbiased and non-judgmental advice.

According to Dr. Blunt, "We look for answers from everywhere in the world, our friends, church members, parents, celebrities, and sometimes even our enemies but never inside ourselves."

For more information, please visit www.stitches4life.org. For media requests, speaking engagements or for consulting opportunities, contact Ronnise Clark Public Relations at Ro@ronniseclark.com or 504-913-6299.

End
Source:Stitches 4 Life, Inc.
Email:***@ronniseclark.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health, Counseling, Author, Minister, Public Speaker, Behavioral Health, Relationship, Marriage
Industry:Health, Medical, Services
Location:Baton Rouge - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ronnise Clark Public Relations PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share