Author and Counselor uses "Stitches" to End the Mental Health Stigma

"I am one of the very few relationship counselors. Many counselors only practice pre-marital and marital counseling. By the time it gets to marriage, sometimes it is too late. I want to help couples sustain a healthy relationship that leads to a successful marriage," says Dr. Blunt
Stitch Therapy Counseling Services uses the integration of biblical principles with psychological techniques to assist individuals and couples. Stitch Therapy consists of two packages – Walking Stitches and Running Stitches. He also offers Skype, Facetime and phone sessions for clients who live outside of the Baton Rouge area, which allow him to help people from around the world.
Dr. Blunt feels that his services are for those "who constantly search for real answers that don't just pacify situations but actually solve them and for those who have grown tired of facing repeated situations with no more ammunition than the last set of blanks which did not prove successful."
Dr. Jeremy L. Blunt received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from HOPE Bible Institute for Theology and Religious Studies and just recently received a Doctorate in Biblical Psychology. Dr. Blunt is a U.S. Army Veteran who served 16 years in the Louisiana Army National Guard. For the past 13 years, he has worked for the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program providing "at-risk" teens an alternative educational program for a better future. He has always had the desire to help people. A Man of God and a lover of humanity, Dr. Blunt was always the one his friends and sometimes strangers came to seeking advice about their situations. They said they came to him because he offered unbiased and non-judgmental advice.
According to Dr. Blunt, "We look for answers from everywhere in the world, our friends, church members, parents, celebrities, and sometimes even our enemies but never inside ourselves."
