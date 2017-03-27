 
JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble Presents "The Movement in the Music™"

A Day of Jazz Dance Master Classes, Workshops, Panel Discussions, and Performances in Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month
 
 
Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with "The Movement in the Music™"
Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with "The Movement in the Music™"
 
LOS ANGELES - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble, in partnership with Dance @ the Holden, presents The Movement in the Music™ --- an exciting, day-long community celebration of jazz dance, featuring master classes, youth workshop, open level community class, panel discussion, and performances --- in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month and JazzAntiqua's ongoing commitment to jazz dance education, preservation and creation.

The Movement in the Music™ takes place on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, located at 4718 W. Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles. Classes, workshops and performance tickets are only 10.00! The panel discussion is free. This event is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support is provided by Ebony Repertory Theatre at the Holden PAC.

On-site registration is available the day of the event. For more information, schedule of activities, and to purchase classes or performance tickets in advance, visit: http://www.jazzantiqua.org.

The faculty for this day of jazz dance includes: JazzAntiqua artistic director/choreographer Pat Taylor (JazzAntiqua Style & Repertory); Cynthia Gutierrez-Garner, nationally commissioned choreographer and Associate Professor of Dance at Western Oregon University (Neo-Soul Jazz); Carlos Jones, Associate Dean, School of Arts & Humanities at SUNY-Buffalo State and artistic director/choreographer of Carlos Jones & Company (Hot Swing! A Jack Cole Inspired Class), and Los Angeles' own dynamic duo, commercial and concert dancer/choreographers Frit and Frat Fuller (Open Level Community Class). The 2-hour, Afro-Modern-Jazz youth workshop will be taught by members of JazzAntiqua.

The day's panel discussion from 1-1:45 pm - "Roots, Rhythm & Swing! Training, Educating, and Inspiring Dancers in Jazz" will be a provocative conversation exploring the practical and philosophical approaches that jazz dance educators and teaching artists take to balance history and lineage with appeal and relevancy in their class experience. The panelists are: Stephanie Powell (Tenured Professor of Dance and Program Director - Long Beach City College, principal interpreteur of dance legend Donald McKayle's repertoire), moderator Deborah Brockus (Dance Faculty - Loyola Marymount University, Artistic Director - BrockusRED, Founder/Producer - Los Angeles Dance Festival), Jeff Hendrix (Dance Faculty - California State University Dominguez Hills, Mt. San Antonio, Long Beach and Cerritos Colleges), Chester Whitmore (Internationally renowned American Vernacular Dance artist and educator, Artistic Director - Black Ballet Jazz), along with Gutierrez-Garner and Jones.

The culminating event from 4-5:30 pm, "Through a Jazz Prism," showcases the myriad of ways that choreographers embody jazz in their work --- whether self-identified as a jazz dance choreographer/company, or as presenting work that is jazz inspired, aesthetically connected and/or rhythmically-driven. The showcase concludes with a short Q & A with the choreographers. The participating companies and choreographers are: JazzAntiqua (Pat Taylor, Cynthia Gutierrez-Garner), KIN Dance Company (Frit and Frat Fuller), JazzXchange (Sheron Wray), Ken Morris Project (Ken Morris), Cabrillo Dance Company (Keisha Clark-Booth), and Passion, Grace & Fire Dance Ensemble (Erin Landry).

The award-winning JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble was founded in 1993 to celebrate jazz as a vital thread in the cultural fabric of African American history and heritage, and a defining element of the American experience. The company passionately continues in its mission to share the art of jazz with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Contact
Pat Taylor, Artistic Director
(310) 943-9229
***@jazzantiqua.org
Source:
Email:***@jazzantiqua.org Email Verified
Click to Share