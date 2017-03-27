News By Tag
The Cure is Now Available in Paperback!
This ground-breaking medical thriller in the tradition of Robin Cook is now listed at Amazon as a paperback.
The book, in hardcover, Kindle and paperback, is available on Amazon. You can go to the link for Antoine Maurice Devine – The Official Site below and click on the Amazon button to buy it. Once you've read the book, don't forget to go back to the book page on Amazon and leave a review. Whatever your response, I want to know what you think—and so will other readers.
Thanks to all of you for your heartfelt support, and happy reading!
BluQuill Publishing, LLC (http://www.amdevine.com) was created as an imprint to publish topical fiction stories that reflect current issues present in today's headlines, crime, horror and fantasy. BluQuill is associated with Lightning Source, Ingram Distributing and Smashwords.
BluQuill Publishing, LLC specializes in genre fiction and social commentary. The company is located in Brooklyn, New York.
