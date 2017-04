The new US Military Cold War Veteran Challenge Coin honor our nations few that raised their right hands during periods of great uncertainty!

-- The Cold War encompasses a vast stretch of time. It started after the Truman Doctrine was implemented, in 1947. The Truman Doctrine promised foreign aid to countries that fought Soviet expansionism. The war in Korea and Vietnam was the result of the doctrine well at play. The Cold War did not officially end until 1991, with the collapse of the Soviet Union.Devil Dog Shirts is proud to honor our Cold War veterans with this new design! The time between 1947-1991 was one of the most tense periods in world history. The United States and the Soviet Union were both armed to the teeth! In 4 hours our entire planet could be destroyed with both countries nuclear arsenal alone!. This defintely had an impact on civilians and troops during that time.has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!All ofapparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplacestands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.-The original US Military Cold War veteran Challenge Coin™-Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering-2.5 inch coin (4mm thickness)-Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed-Coins sold individuallyOur team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com .designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!To get this item use link: http://devildogshirts.com/ product/doggy- bag/us-military- c... For more information on this product and more, visit us atat www.devildogshirts.com