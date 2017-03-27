News By Tag
SweepMasters Professional Chimney Services Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award
Angie's List Super Service Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the chimney service companies in the Washington DC Metro area were able to do it."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
"We are honored to have earned the Super Service Award in 2016. At SweepMasters Professional Chimney Services, we strive to ensure that each customer's experience not only meets, but exceeds expectations. We realize that there is immense value in providing excellent customer service, and we truly appreciate the customers who have shared their positive experience with friends, relatives, and of course, Angie's List. We are proud to be recognized as a provider of top-level customer service among chimney service companies in the Washington DC Metro area."
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For more than 21 years, Angie's List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.
"The biggest change at Angie's List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,"
To learn more about SweepMasters Professional Chimney Services, please give us a call or visit our website at http://www.sweep-
About SweepMasters Professional Chimney Services
SweepMasters Professional Chimney Services is an award-winning, family-owned chimney care company located in Fairfax, Virginia. Since 2009, SweepMasters Professional Chimney Services has established a reputation for excellence and trust throughout Northern Virginia. We provide a full range of expert chimney, vent and fireplace services including inspections, cleaning, installations and repairs. We also provide additional services including dryer vent cleaning, gutter cleaning and solar attic fan installation. We are CSIA and CDET Certified.
About Angie's List
Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
