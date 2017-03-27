News By Tag
Santos Luxury Apartments in Corfu | Private & Spacious Accommodation
Santos Luxury Apartments Located in Corfu, Dassia.Our recently refurbished, spacious and private apartments are the perfect choice for families and couples.
New Build Apartment just opened in July of 2016! All the furniture and equipment are brand new! Santos Luxury Apartment no 34 is 71sqm, ideal for families or group of friends. The Apartment Consists 2 bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom/shower & large balcony.
Outside there is free Spacious Parking, ideal for those who pick to travel by can or rent one during their stay. You can find Restaurants & Taverns all along to the beach which is 2 mins walk from the apartment or the main road of Dassia. Moreover, the bus stop is just 100 meters away! In Addition, There is a mini market, very close to the Apartment (2-minute walk). The mini market provides everything you are going to need for your stay.
Facilities
Air Conditioning, Spacious Shower, Living Room, Satellite Channels, Free WiFi, Washing Machine, Hairdryer, Iron & Board, Towels provided, Linens provided, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Parking, Private Balcony.
Luxury Apartment close to the Beach, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom & Spacious Living Room
We are truly grateful for your visit here and hope to have memorable moments throughout your visit. Providing Luxury Accommodation in Corfu, Dassia, Greece. Santos Luxury Apartment no 34 is the perfect choice for you and your family. Hospitality, Luxury & Privacy are Guarantees.
Visit: https://corfuluxury.apartments/
Santos Luxury Apartment no 35 in Corfu
New Build Apartment just opened in July of 2016! All the furniture and equipment are brand new! Santos Luxury Apartment no 35 is 60sqm, ideal for families or group of friends. The Apartment Consists 2 bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom/shower & large balcony.
Outside there is free Spacious Parking, ideal for those who pick to travel by can or rent one during their stay. You can find Restaurants & Taverns all along to the beach which is 2 mins walk from the apartment or the main road of Dassia. Moreover, the bus stop is just 100 meters away! In Addition, There is a mini market, very close to the Apartment (2-minute walk). The mini market provides everything you are going to need for your stay.
Facilities
Air Conditioning, Spacious Shower, Living Room, Satellite Channels, Free WiFi, Hairdryer, Iron & Board, Towels provided, Linens provided, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Ramp, Parking, Private Balcony.
Luxury Apartment close to the Beach, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom & Spacious Living Room
We are truly grateful for your visit here and hope to have memorable moments throughout your visit. Providing Luxury Accommodation in Corfu, Dassia, Greece. Santos Luxury Apartment no 35 is the perfect choice for you and your family. Hospitality, Luxury & Privacy are Guarantees.
Visit https://corfuluxury.apartments/
Santos Luxury Apartments Equipment:
• Functional and practical furniture
• Double bed or twin beds
• 43" digital TV with satellite channels & some radio channels as well in the living room
• 32" digital TV with satellite channels & some radio channels as well in each bedroom
• Individually controlled air conditioning/
• High-speed WiFi internet
• Reading lights built into the bed headboard
• Dining area
• Dishes & Utensils
• Refrigerator, Hob & Oven
• Large double wardrobe in each bedroom
• Iron and ironing board
• Fully equipped bathroom
• Shower with large shower head
• Hairdryer
• Washing Machine
Location
Situated in a Superb area called Dassia.
Santos Luxury Apartments are located in a beautiful resort called Dassia, just 50 meters from the beach. Corfu Town, as well as the airport and the port, are about 12 kilometers away. Our Guests have a selection of Restaurants, Taverns, Beach Cafes, Super Markets and many other shops on the main road of Dassia. Getting here is easy, see our Google Map for detailed driving directions.
Luxury Apartments Corfu
Santos Luxury Apartments are ideal for family holidays and groups of friends, located in Corfu, Greece. Each Apartment is spacious enough where guests can enjoy the ultimate privacy and tranquility. Strongly suggested to those who are looking for a nice and friendly place to feel like home and enjoy their Holidays. Plan your unforgettable escape to Corfu now.
We welcome you to our recently renovated modern, luxury and private premises that will make you feel like home, Be our Guests!
Media Contact
Santos Luxury Apartments
George
6942678081
***@corfuluxury.apartments
