City Prints launches with Bristol and Cardiff
Prints designed by local illustrators in each city exclusively for City Prints.
City Prints aims to brighten the walls of the bland flats and houses across the country with unique posters.
City Prints, launched in 2016, has sought out the very best illustrators and artists in Bristol and Cardiff to design A3 prints exclusively for City Prints.
The Bristol poster designed by Emily Nash, highlights the ecliptic and wonderful landscape of Bristol. From the Clifton suspension bridge to the locals favourite Cider Boat. Highlighting the balloon festival and SS Great Britain, as well as the elusive Avon Gorge crocodile, this print is the perfect addition to any city loving house.
The Cardiff print, with love heart highlights all that we love about this great city. From the renowned rugby stadium to the many nightlife spots of this great student town. This Cardiff poster was designed by Matt Joyce, a very talented local artist.
Buy online at the below link and be one of the first to own this unique poster £20
info@city-prints.co.uk
