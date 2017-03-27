News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gold Ridge Cabinets Sacramento
An amazing selection of color is available to you when selecting a cabinet finish. You can decide if you want to bring out the natural features of the wood type you've chosen, add personality with colors that complement your chosen kitchen design, or create a look defining the latest cabinet fashion trends, you'll find the cabinet finishes to match your design desires at Gold Ridge Cabinets.
To assist you start choosing kitchen cabinet finishes, here is a quick summary of various cabinet finish options available, including stains, paints, also referred to as opaques, glazes, and some finishing techniques.
Stains are applied to cabinet doors to enhance the natural beauty of the wood grain. Stains also add stunning color. Various stain applications are used across cabinet brands. Cabinet stains can be anywhere in between from light to very dark. Light stains will allow you to see more of the wood's natural grain. Darker stains will hide some of the grain, but can create richer color and a more elegant look. For beautiful cabinets Sacramento Gold Ridge Cabinets is a top tier shop.
Applying paint to cabinetry products is done when the desired look is an opaque, but colored finish. Painting tighter grained types of wood will yield a smooth finish. On coarse-grained wood, such as oak, the grain texture will still be partially visible under the finish.
Glazes are employed to highlight different edges on a piece of a cabinet. Glazes can be applied to both stain and paint finishes. There are two types of glazes - flooded and penned. With flooded glaze, the glaze material is applied onto the total cabinet door and is then wiped off completely except in the highlight areas. The material is hand-applied to only to the highlighted areas in a penned glaze process,
Sanding edges, distressing the finish, or adding dents and gouges to cabinets, can create a worn-in and perfectly aged look. Finishing techniques are a great way to give your cabinets a truly unique appearance.
To find a gorgeous variety of style and color for cabinets Sacramento Gold Ridge Cabinets is the best. http://www.goldridgecabinets.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse