Kitchen Cabinets Sacramento Gold Ridge Cabinets
Gold Ridge Cabinets is a business in the Sacramento area specializing in elegant cabinetry.
Today we find cabinets in hundreds of styles. Features such as silent drawer glides, soft-close hinges and interior LED lighting are available to buyers. Deciding what is right for you will be influenced by on a number of elements. Some tips to choose the right kitchen cabinet designs for your home are listed here.
With many hundreds to select from, choosing your cabinets can be an overwhelming job. The basic idea of cabinets remains the same - it is simply a box that you set on the floor or hang on the wall. Although it's an attractive box, one that can cost under $100 for a small, simple wall cabinet, or one that could cost a thousand dollars or more for just a single unit.
Kitchen cabinet designs fall into two basic types. Face-frame cabinets are the standard in the US. and frameless cabinets, which are popular in Europe. Each of these consists of a box made from some type of sheet wood - plywood, particleboard, MDF, Melamine, etc. Upscale cabinets will usually use thicker plywood for the box, as compared to the less-expensive composites. One difference is how the front of the box is built. Face-frame cabinets have an additional frame of material that makes up the front of the cabinet. On frameless cabinets, the edge of the sheet stock makes up the front of the cabinet. This means that face-frame cabinets normally have more space between the doors, and provide a look that is traditional. Frameless cabinets, on the other hand, have doors set closer together with a more modern appearance.
Doors and drawers adorn the basic boxes and deliver additional functionality. Higher end kitchen cabinet designs may include raised-panel door construction and dovetail drawers. A variety of hardware options can also augment the quality of the cabinet. Self-closing piston drawer slides and soft-close concealed hinges are a preference in today's upscale kitchens.
It is advisable when selecting cabinets to match the color selection for the room with the style of the house. White, flat-panel cabinets can be a good match for a country-style kitchen. A more modern home, however, may integrate cherry cabinets with glass panel doors in the wall cabinets, and possibly raised panel doors for the base cabinets. Suitable color choices can also bring out the beauty in the stone work, tile or wall treatment that is often found in fine kitchens.
Kitchen cabinets can comprise much of your budget for a kitchen remodel, so take your time and choose intelligently. These choices may be with you for many years to come.
To find a great selection of styles and color for kitchen cabinets Sacramento Gold Ridge Cabinets
