Acquis Capital Publishes First Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report

Fifteen issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the first quarter of 2017.
 
NEW YORK - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Acquis Capital, LLC ("Acquis") published the "First Quarter 2017 OTC Graduate Report".

Fifteen issuers uplisted from the OTC Markets to a senior exchange in the first quarter of 2017. The majority of graduates were revenue generating companies listed on the OTCQB.

M&A played a critical role in over 50% of this quarter's graduates' growth. The report analyzes three graduates that were particularly acquisitive and shares a list of all of the first quarter graduates.

Eleven of the fifteen graduates uplisted to the NASDAQ while the other four uplisted to the NYSE Mkt. One issuer graduated from the OTCQX, eleven from the OTCQB, and three from the OTCPINK.

On average, graduates had revenues of $14 million and profit losses of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Seven of the graduates completed secondary offerings prior to uplisting. On average, each of those graduates raised $13 million.


View the full report on Acquis' blog: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/04/03/First...


About Acquis Capital:

Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. Acquis invests in small public and private companies to fund acquisitions or other projects that create immediate tangible value. For more information please visit: http://www.AcquisCapital.com/
Acquis Capital, LLC
