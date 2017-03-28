News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Christopher Nuttall's bestselling fantasy Bookworm series to be released as unabridged audiobooks
The Bookworm series will become the first Elsewhen Press titles available on audiobook, in transatlantic deal announced with Tantor Media Inc.
Bookworm is an Epic Fantasy series that follows Elaine, an orphan with limited magical talent working as a librarian in the Great Library in Golden City. Her life changes when she triggers a magical trap and ends up with all the knowledge from the library – including forbidden magic that no one is supposed to know – stuffed inside her head. If the senior wizards find out what has happened to her, they will almost certainly have her killed. The knowledge that was locked away was meant to remain permanently sealed and letting it out could mean a repeat of the catastrophic Necromantic Wars of five hundred years earlier. Elaine struggles with the terrors and temptations of her newfound knowledge, while trying to stay out of sight of those she fears, embodied by the sinister Inquisitor Dread. Meanwhile, a darkly powerful figure has been drawing up a plan to take the power of the Grand Sorcerer for himself; and Elaine, unknowingly, is vital to his scheme. Through the four books in the series, Elaine grows in self-awareness and resolve as she tries to unlock the mysteries behind her new knowledge, divine the unfolding plan, discover the truth about her own origins and stop the evil that threatens those she loves, Golden City, and her entire world.
Peter Buck, editorial director of Elsewhen Press said "This is the first time any of our titles will have been released as an audiobook. We are thrilled to begin with Christopher Nuttall's fantastic Bookworm series and hope this is the start of a long relationship with Tantor."
Scott Smith, who acquired the Bookworm series for Tantor Media, said "Christopher is one of the top Fantasy and Science Fiction authors out there right now so we're beyond excited to be working with him and Elsewhen Press in getting the Bookworm series published in audio."
"We're thrilled to be entering into this new partnership with Elsewhen Press," said Ron Formica, director of acquisitions for Tantor Media. "Tantor has a strong catalog of fantasy and science fiction audiobooks, and adding an author of Christopher's caliber is very exciting for us."
Book one in the Bookworm series is expected to release in audio in June 2017 and will be available through major retailers, the rest of the series will release throughout 2017.
Notes for Editors
About Christopher Nuttall
Christopher Nuttall has been planning sci-fi books since he learnt to read. Born and raised in Edinburgh, Chris created an alternate history website and eventually graduated to writing full-sized novels. Studying history independently allowed him to develop worlds that hung together and provided a base for storytelling. After graduating from university, Chris started writing full- time. As an indie author, he has self-published a large number of novels. The Royal Sorceress was the first of his novels to be published by Elsewhen Press, quickly followed by Bookworm. Both launched successful series. Elsewhen Press has now published eleven titles by Chris. Chris is currently living in Edinburgh with his wife, muse, and critic Aisha and their son.
visit bit.ly/Bookworm-
About Tantor, A Division of Recorded Books
Located in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Tantor Media, a division of Recorded Books, is a leading publisher of thousands of bestselling and award-winning unabridged audiobooks. Tantor audiobooks are available through all major distributors in the retail and library markets, digitally and in CD format. Tantor's parent company, Recorded Books, is the largest independent publisher of unabridged audiobooks in the world, with operations in the US, UK, and Australia.
visit https://tantor.com
About Elsewhen Press
Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.
Contact details:
Elsewhen Press contact: Al Murray
Information about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk
Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray.
Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website.
This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from our website or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at bit.ly/elsewhenPR
Tantor Media contact: Cassandra McNeil +1 877-782-6867 x57 cmcneil@tantor.com
Contact
Al Murray
***@elsewhen.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse