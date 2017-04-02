News By Tag
Los Angeles Photographer Travels with Loma Linda Volunteers to Give Medical Care to Mayan Community
Tree of Life Medical Missions was founded to provide hope and healing to indigenous communities around the world.
The majority of the volunteers came from Loma Linda, California but some came from as far as New York.
Medical Director for Tree of Life Medical Missions Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty said the language barrier was one of the obstacles the group dealt with. The people of Chiapas speak Spanish or Ch'ol. Ch'ol is a language of the Mayan people indigenous to Chiapas. During the trip, medical providers had to have a Spanish and a Ch'ol translator available. If the patient spoke Ch'ol, the Ch'ol speaking translator would communicate what the patient was saying to the Spanish-speaking translator and then the Spanish speaking translator would relay the information on to the English-speaking doctor.
"You start losing some things in the translation. You may ask the question and when the answer gets back to you you're not sure if what you asked is really what the answer is," said Hardesty.
"They've already issued an invitation for our group to come back to this same site in Palenque next year," said Hardesty. For more information visit http://www.treeoflifemedicalmissions.org/
