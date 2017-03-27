SmartTOP Additional Top Control from Mods4cars for the Opel Astra TwinTop

The retrofit SmartTOP top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Opel Astra TwinTop, have been given a new design. They are delivered in a casing that is exclusively made for Mods4cars.

--The SmartTOP roof control system from Mods4cars ensures simple and comfortable operation of the roof top. The SmartTOP module for the Opel Astra TwinTop enables the opening and closing of the convertibles top, up to a speed of 40 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, the interior button only has to be tipped and the convertible top movement is performed automatically. It is thereby no longer necessary to hold down the button.Furthermore, the convertible top can be operated remotely via the existing vehicle key. It is activated by simply pressing a key combination on the remote control. This allows the convertible top to be opened on the way to the vehicle. In reverse case, rapid closing is also possible in case it suddenly starts to rain. The existing vehicle key does not have to be changed to enable this function.The SmartTOP module for the Opel Astra TwinTop also has the following additional functions: The windows can be opened and closed separately via the vehicles remote control. By central locking a short horn signal can sound as confirmation. It can also be adjusted so that the doors automatically lock during driving.During the convertibles top movement, the hazard warning system can be activated. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the convertibles top movement. The module can be completely deactivated as required. All functions are programmable according to personal wishes.The SmartTOP modules are equipped with an USB port, which allows configuration on a home PC/Mac. In addition, the firmware can be updated. The convertible top control is delivered with a specially developed cable set. The SmartTOP modules can be removed at any time without any residue.The company Mods4cars has reworked the design of the smart convertible module. "The new enclosures were made exclusively for Mods4cars and are tailored to our SmartTOP modules," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. "They are about 30% smaller and are therefore easier to mount in the vehicle. In addition, two LEDs indicate the correct installation and possible errors during installation."Sven Tornow continues.SmartTOP top controls are offered for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and VW.The SmartTOP hood control for the Opel Astra TwinTop is available for 209.00 Euro + tax.Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.Sven TornowMods4cars LLC1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA+1-310-9109055tornow@mods4cars.comhttp://www.mods4cars.com