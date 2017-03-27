 
News By Tag
* Horror
* Comedy
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21
March 2017
3130292827


GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Completes Post Production & Gives Fans Film Festival Say

The Comedy/Horror film GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has finished post production and is letting fans have their say about what film festivals they want the film to hit.
 
 
"Garden Party Massacre" Poster
"Garden Party Massacre" Poster
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Horror
Comedy
Film

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Hollywood - California - US

Subject:
Features

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The much-anticipated independent feature GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE—a hilarious brew of murder, mirth and mayhem—has finished post production and is preparing to hit film festivals worldwide.  The fresh twist is that the production team has invited fans to be a part of the festival selection process by asking the fans to name festivals where they want to see the movie and even help get the film there.

"People are really excited about this film and there are just too many festivals to know which ones the most people want us to try to screen at," says writer/director/producer Gregory Blair.  "It made sense to invite everyone to the party and let them tell us what festivals mattered to them and to let them help get us there."

The film--Blair's follow-up to his award-winning DEADLY REVISIONS--is a fast-paced, wacky romp in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil involving a friendly backyard gathering that goes hilariously awry when an unexpected guest arrives.  With a pickaxe.  And an attitude.

"We've had so many people and even festival programmers approach us.  It's flattering, but we need to know where we'll make the most people happy.  Because this film is all about making people laugh and feel good.  And we need that in today's world."

Fans can go to http://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com and make a donation in a festival's name.  The funds earmarked for a festival will go directly to the festival's entrance and related fees.  "We can't guarantee we'll get accepted to every festival, of course," Blair reminds us.  "But we'll do our killer best!"

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("ON The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.

The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/GardenPartyMassacre

The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GardnPrtyMasacr
End
Source:
Email:***@2writers.com Email Verified
Tags:Horror, Comedy, Film
Industry:Movies
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PIX/SEE Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share