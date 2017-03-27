News By Tag
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Completes Post Production & Gives Fans Film Festival Say
The Comedy/Horror film GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has finished post production and is letting fans have their say about what film festivals they want the film to hit.
"People are really excited about this film and there are just too many festivals to know which ones the most people want us to try to screen at," says writer/director/
The film--Blair's follow-up to his award-winning DEADLY REVISIONS--is a fast-paced, wacky romp in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil involving a friendly backyard gathering that goes hilariously awry when an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And an attitude.
"We've had so many people and even festival programmers approach us. It's flattering, but we need to know where we'll make the most people happy. Because this film is all about making people laugh and feel good. And we need that in today's world."
Fans can go to http://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com and make a donation in a festival's name. The funds earmarked for a festival will go directly to the festival's entrance and related fees. "We can't guarantee we'll get accepted to every festival, of course," Blair reminds us. "But we'll do our killer best!"
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("ON The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.
