A New Era of Engineered Sales Strategies; The Launch of Navigant Associates

 
Engineered Sales Strategies
Engineered Sales Strategies
HOUSTON - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce the formal launch of Navigant Associates, LLC, a consultancy focused on improving sales organizations, sales strategies, and sales skills.

Navigant Assoc provides sales related skills, consulting, and strategies used by world class sales organizations.  We help companies build and sustain successful, customer-focused organizations that drive profitable revenue and predictable top-line growth on a global scale.

We provide a combination of proven sales and service training programs recognized around the world. The mix of Miller Heiman, Huthwaite, AchieveGlobal, Impact Learning Systems, Channel Enablers, and CSO Insights have now come together to provide you unbeatable resources, experience and expertise.

Navigant also offers experience building, leading, and growing through 3rd party sales channels. Finding the right balance between direct and indirect sales channels can be a daunting task for both new and established suppliers. Our methods of creating, deploying, and actively managing a channel plan can grow your revenues both domestically and internationally. Our experience with distributors, agents, and manufacturer reps around the world along with our partnership with Channel Enablers allow us to support channel programs, small and large. We build new channel programs from the ground up and course correct programs that are ineffective or need a fresh start.

Navigant Associates was created from our very own experience. We started our careers in the field and on the stock room floors working our way to executive positions. We've sat in your chair and understand the demands coming from all directions. Our focus is growing your sales team - skills, processes, support, and tools. We recognize no two businesses are the same so every engagement is customized with measurable goals.

Navigant Associates, LLC
2323 Bay Area Blvd, Suite 188
Houston, TX 77062

Lee Richards, Managing Partner

www.NavigantAssociates.com
@NavigantAssoc

