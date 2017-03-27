Who Do You Know Who Supports Veterans?

Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran and President of VetFusion #LowCostHomes4Vets, invites Veterans and those who support Vets to help support a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.

-- ATTN: Vets and those who support Veterans. Please take a minute to read this and share."If you can sacrifice one cup of Starbucks coffee today, you will be helping provide safe affordable homes for Veterans."7 y.o. Neva Lee Recla has a Dream. When Bruce Barbre met Neva at CEOSpace in Orlando,Florida in early March, he told her he would find a way to raise the money to sponsor one of the Chapters in her new book.As one of her sponsors, she is going to do an video interview, list the name/company of each sponsor, and promote each sponsor in her book. It will not be Bruce she is promoting but rather his non profit VetFusion #LowCostHomes4Vets.Bruce's request. "As the President of VetFusion LowCostHomes4Vets and a Vietnam Veteran, I ask all Vets and those who support Vets, to invite their friends, family, and fellow Vets to the GoFundMe campaign (link below) I have set up to raise the money to be one of her sponsors. By doing this, VetFusion will get some much needed exposure."Bloggers, news outlets, and others have permission to use the content of this PR for articles, blog post, and to share in social groups.CHALLENGE: Can we get 1,000 shares for this Press Release? Use the share icons below to share on Facebook, Twitter, and other social communities. Help reach the $1,500 goal today (Sunday, April 2, 2017) by sharing right now. Every dollar over $1500 goes to VetFusion.To give up one cup of coffee today go to:For more information about VetFusion #LowCostHomes4Vets visit:www.VetFusion.org