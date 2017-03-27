News By Tag
Ceraflex® next generation in tap technology: The smart choice for reliable fittings
A new generation of taps, featuring the latest Ideal Standard cartridge, and offering outstanding durability, significant long-term savings and a greatly reduced installation time
• Double lifespan thanks to an evolution in cartridge technology
• Everyday savings: Up to 50% reduction in water and energy usage
• Up to 30% faster to install
• Minimal and modern design to complement any bathroom or kitchen
Dubai, April, 2017 : Out of all household items, bathroom and kitchen taps receive the most daily use. Ideal Standard's new Ceraflex® range represents a high standard in bathroom and kitchen fittings: Clean lines and contemporary design meet outstanding durability and efficiency, in a range that is reliable, a pleasure to use and carefully engineered.
Innovative technology lies at the heart of the new Ceraflex® range. Engineered and made in Germany, its Firmaflow™ ceramic disc cartridge is robust and resistant – to an unprecedented degree within the industry. Ideal Standard invented the ceramic cartridge in 1969, granted the patent in 1974 and has refined it over generations to reach optimal reliability and durability. The result is a cartridge that will last nearly twice as long as the industry standard: 500,000 cycles, offering double lifespan of regular, daily use.
Ceraflex® bathroom and kitchen taps are highly efficient and cost-effective. According to research by the Federal Association of Energy and Water, households' most extensive water usage is in the bathroom, where around 75% of the water is used. Proven Ceraflex® CLICK technology limits water consumption with a mechanical stop that limits water flow at 50% of the mixer's capacity. One can access full capacity with a slight extra push of the handle. Furthermore, basin mixers come with integrated special regulators that provide 5lpm flowrate without compromising the water volume. Over time, this can mean major savings for hotels, public areas as well as the household.
Ceraflex® also features the hot water limiter, which allows control over the maximum temperature of hot water and therefore prevents scalding. With the integrated temperature pin, water can be reduced at any given time. With just a simple lifting and balancing of a red plastic ring in specific positions, the handle's range of movement is delimited and maximum temperature reduced.
The range also comes with Ideal Standard's EasyFix system. The EasyFix system is quick and simple: A single stainless-steel bolt secures and centers the mixer automatically, for easy installation, and all components come pre-assembled, saving 30% on installation time.
The new Ceraflex® series of mixers is available as an aesthetic and efficient addition to sinks, basins, bidets, baths and
showers. It comes in rim mounted, wall mounted and built-in configurations, to suit all needs. Ceraflex® taps combine perfectly with Ideal Standard's ranges of ceramics and other products.
Find out more at http://www.idealstandardgulf.com/
About Ideal Standard:
Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, sister company of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.
Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company's international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Jado, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite, Porcher and Vidima.
Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. The Ideal Standard, Jado, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite, Porcher, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.
