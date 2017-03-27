Egypt Property Show to kick off global roadshow in Dubai

Top premium property developers to come closer to Egyptians living abroad and foreign investors

Egypt Property Show Dubai Logo

End

-- April 2, 2017 - Egypt Property Show (EPS), the first Egyptian real estate global roadshow featuring premium development from Egypt's top developers, will kick off in Dubai from May 5 to 7, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center to bring closer to Egyptian home buyers living abroad and foreign investors an array of luxury properties and turnkey solutions for international real estate investors. The event is the first in a series of exhibitions which will also be held in many cities in the region and around the world.Organized by Spectrum Consultants and Al-Ahram Advertising Agency, EPS seeks to capture an untapped market comprising Egyptian expatriates and Arab nationals looking to invest in premium locations across Egypt, featuring the top real estate developers from the country.Wahid Attallah, CEO spectrum consultants and Head of Egypt Property Show, said: "Egypt's real estate market remains one of the most robust in the region and we would like to take this opportunity to reintroduce to the world this vast untapped market particularly to Egyptians living abroad and key investors keen on expanding their property assets in the MENA region's largest real estate market."Tamer Aly Head of Exhibitions Al-Ahram Advertising Agency said: "Egypt Property Show aims to provide the ideal platform for premium developers to reach out to a rich and yet untapped international audience under one roof. Dubai has been home to many Egyptian expatriates for decades and those who are planning to invest in Egyptian properties will find it easy to shop for real estate solutions that fit their requirements,"Market research has revealed that Egypt's real estate sector has grown exponentially between 2013 and 2015. The market recorded a 30 percent increase in investment in 2015 alone. Many prominent developers have announced that they will proceed with new projects as they see the market on a growth trajectory.Since 2013, Egypt has invested about EGP 43 billion in the real estate sector alone, a massive leap from the sector, which has seen around EGP 20 billion of investments during the last 30 years.Among the latest projects supported by the government include The Capital Cairo, which is among the most promising projects in the country and is being proposed to become the new capital of Egypt. The mega-development is a well-planned community aimed at decongesting Egypt's capital by creating a new government and city district following the international best practices and trends in urban design including smart city projects and an eco-friendly environment.The three-day show has strategically chosen to launch in Dubai given the large number of Egyptian expatriates and Arab investors residing in the Emirate.