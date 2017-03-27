Imdaad signs AED 4-million integrated facilities management contract with Dubai Maritime City

Three-year agreement shows company's capability to deliver quality-driven FM solutions to shipping & oil and gas sectors

-- April 02, 2017 – Imdaad, the GCC's leading integrated facilities management (FM) company based in Dubai, was recently awarded a three-year contract worth approximately AED 4 million by the iconic Dubai Maritime City, a sole specialized maritime cluster for the UAE and GCC and dubbed as the world's first maritime center.Under the terms of their agreement, Imdaad will deliver integrated FM services in the 227-hectare Dubai Maritime City MBC Building. The new partnership illustrates the multi-awarded FM company's proven capability to roll out quality-driven integrated FM solutions designed to lessen costs, improve facility functions and asset management, and achieve streamlined operations and standardized approach.Jamal Abdullah Lootah, CEO, Imdaad, said: "We are excited by this latest strategic cooperation with Dubai Maritime City. Gaining the trust and confidence of one of the world's major maritime business centers is a noteworthy achievement and strongly reflects our strengths, professionalism, and proven ability to deliver unique solutions tailored for the challenging environments of the shipping and O&G industries.""Our partnership does not only reflect our common commitment to improve productivity in a cost-efficient manner while maintaining higher service levels, but is also a major step forward for us at Imdaad as we strive to establish our presence in different important economic sectors. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Dubai Maritime City and the accomplishment of our set goals," added Lootah.The scope of services provided under the contract includes hard services such as operations and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems in the common area, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and minor civil works also in the common area.As for soft services, Imdaad will provide general cleaning services and water tank cleaning and testing in select locations. Lastly, specialist services will cover fire alarm and firefighting maintenance, chiller, elevators, gate barrier, portable water and chilled water treatment, and access control, among others."At Dubai Maritime City we strive to capitalize on the strengths of Dubai as a regional and global maritime hub as well as contribute to the emirate's efforts to create a dynamic urban lifestyle for the maritime community. This can be achieved through the help of our partners in various components of our operations. We are confident that Imdaad will deliver superior integrated FM solutions according to our long-term strategy of providing seamless FM services to ensure safe and comfortable work environments for all employees and stakeholders,"Ali Al Suwaidi, General Manager, Dubai Maritime City, concluded.