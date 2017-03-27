 
Around Town in Our Community at the Trailmaster Eagle Court of Honor In Laguna Niguel

 
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Our Community spirit was in action on March 24 as members of our team joined the Tropp 772 Trailmasters Eagle Court of Honor at Mission Lutheran Church in Laguna Niguel, California to honor the Eagle Scout Class of 2016.   16 Eagle Scouts attained the highest honor in Scouting. .   This is in line with a tradition the Troop has had for a number of years to honor the momentous achievements of the Scouts.   The ceremony was attended by Trailmaster Families and a number of VIPS including members of the Laguna Niguel City Council.

After the Flag Salute and a prayer offered by the Troop's Chaplain Aide, the ceremony began with the Scoutmaster introducing each Eagle Scout as they reflected upon their project and the lessons they learned.    After the end of the presentation, they were given their Eagle Oaths by the District Commissioner and invited to the stage to receive their Eagle Stashes and Medallions.   They also invited their parents to present them with Mentor Pins in appreciation of their support in this noble quest.    This is as The Troop honored Mission Lutheran Church for the support given to the Troop for 25 years along with the City of Laguna Niguel for its' steadfast support of the Boy Scout Program.

All attendees were then invited to attend a reception whereby Eagle Scouts showcased their projects for the younger scouts.  For further information, please visit the Troop Website at http://www.troop772.com

Source:Troop 772 "The Trailmasters"
Email:***@thedailyoutsider.com
Posted By:***@thedailyoutsider.com Email Verified
Tags:Boy Scouts, Troop 772, Laguna Niguel
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Laguna Niguel - California - United States
Subject:Events
