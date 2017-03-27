News By Tag
Around Town in Our Community at the Trailmaster Eagle Court of Honor In Laguna Niguel
After the Flag Salute and a prayer offered by the Troop's Chaplain Aide, the ceremony began with the Scoutmaster introducing each Eagle Scout as they reflected upon their project and the lessons they learned. After the end of the presentation, they were given their Eagle Oaths by the District Commissioner and invited to the stage to receive their Eagle Stashes and Medallions. They also invited their parents to present them with Mentor Pins in appreciation of their support in this noble quest. This is as The Troop honored Mission Lutheran Church for the support given to the Troop for 25 years along with the City of Laguna Niguel for its' steadfast support of the Boy Scout Program.
All attendees were then invited to attend a reception whereby Eagle Scouts showcased their projects for the younger scouts. For further information, please visit the Troop Website at http://www.troop772.com
