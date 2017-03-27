 
Start Your Luxurious Lifestyle in Mahagun Maverick Residential Apartment

Once you book the Mahagun Maverick Towers apartment within the six months thee apartment is to be registered for you are name, this will help to reduce you are worries and doubts.
 
 
NOIDA, India - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mahagun Group is one of the leading real estate development organizations with the 16 years of experience. The company is to be spearheaded by the Chairman and the Managing Director. Most of the people dream is to build or buy luxurious house, the cost is one of the major factor that will end up the people dream. But the Mahagun Group newly launched their residential project in the Noida extension.

The Noida is one of the most popular places for both the commercial and residential projects. All the type of facilities are located near to the project such as educational institutions, schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, temples, shopping malls, hotels and some of the other type of the facilities. The twenty four hours bus facility helps to move any kind of the place without any type of the complications.

Once you book the Mahagun Maverick Towers apartment within the six months thee apartment is to be registered for you are name, this will help to reduce you are worries and doubts. The apartments are sale for the affordable charges.

·        Seventy five percent open Green area

·        Large Swimming Pool

·        Children play area

·        Landscaped parks

·        24/7 hours security

·        Sewage treatment plant

·        Underground cabling

·        Daily conveniences

·        24/7 hours power

·        24/7 hours water supply

·        Open or Stilt car parking

For more information:

http://www.mahagun.org.in/mywoods/maverick/

09582226445

Source:mahagun group
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
