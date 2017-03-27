News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hindus welcome Catholic Boston College showcasing Hindu dance-drama
According to reports; "On Devi: A Kuchipudi Dance Performance"
Kuchipudi dance-drama performance has its roots in ancient Hindu Sanskrit treatise on performing arts Natya-sastra, attributed to sage Bharata-Muni. This free and open to the public event in Gasson Hall was sponsored/presented by the Music Department of BC.
Welcoming the performance showcasing Hindu gods and goddesses in this well-known Catholic-Jesuit university, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, urged all the public-private US universities/
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted that awareness about other religions thus created by such performances would make US university/college students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.
Rajan Zed indicated that the elements of musical theory were first found in ancient Sama-Veda and by the end of 11th century, there were several hundred distinct schools of Hindu music (one authority gives the specific number at 784).
The tradition points out that dance was invented by Lord Shiva, who first danced the cosmic tandava, Zed added.
BC seeks "to fulfill its Jesuit, Catholic mission"; its roots "lie in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ", and it is grounded "in the ideals that inspired our Jesuit founders". Founded in 1863 by the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) and stated to be "the first institution of higher education to operate in the city of Boston", it has about 14,250 students. Claimed to be "among the nation's foremost universities";
Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about one billion adherents and moksh (liberation)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse