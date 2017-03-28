 
Michigan Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification

Nationwide Inventory Professionals congratulates Licensee Tim Edwards, owner of Elite Inventory, for earning his Appraisal Examiner Certification.
 
 
CLARKSTON, Mich. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Knowing the value of continuing education, along with an industry certification, Tim Edwards recently earned his Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE) designation. Edwards is the owner of Elite Inventory in Clarkston, Michigan, and will apply this credential to broaden the scope of his personal property inventory business by offering appraisal services in addition to home, business, estate, and collections inventories.

Staying in the forefront of his industry, Edwards had previously achieved his Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) designation through the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA). The CIE represents an all-encompassing knowledge of the industry, while the Appraiser Examiner Certification focuses specifically on gaining knowledge to bring value to the appraisal industry. He chose to add this second industry educational achievement to his credentials to help ensure that he is prepared to serve this niche in a knowledgeable and professional manner.

This certification provides the credentials for home inventory professionals to assist appraisers by collecting the information they require to create an accurate appraisal report. Additionally, appraisers can now contact Tim, as a CAE, and confidently hire his service rather than travel to remote locations as required in the past. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between the inventory and the appraisal professionals.

Edwards said, "In the past, when an inventory client asked if I can tell them the value of items, I would have to reply that I cannot. Now, as an Appraisal Examiner, I can fill this need for my clients. Once I document the items, which is the same process I use when completing my inventory service, I submit the information to the appraiser. The result is a certified report provided by professional appraisers."

Mike Hartman, owner of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, with whom Edwards is a Licensee, stated, "It is always rewarding to me when a Licensee chooses to expand their home inventory business into related niches. The industry is growing, and bringing this opportunity to the Licensees is what Nationwide Inventory Professionals is all about - helping them achieve success. We develop connections with related industries so they can concentrate on building their business. Tim sees the value in this expansion and is already prepared to serve as the state of Michigan's first Certified Appraisal Examiner."

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Elite Inventory offers residential, estate, collectibles, and business inventory services, and most recently, appraisal examiner services. For more information about Elite Inventory, visit http://eliteinventoryllc.com.

About Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.

Source:Elite Inventory
