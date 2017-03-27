Stardance Brings Down The Stars For Mother's Day

End

-- Louis Moinet presents a stellar surprise that's literally out of this world, with their Stardance moonphase watch. This shining example of Louis Moinet's ethereal creativity, boasts of a moon that is made of a piece of a meteorite that originated from the orbit of Mercury! Truly a unique piece for the unique woman it is intended for – a mother!The Stardance is unique through and through, with a Moon made from an authentic fragment of the Enstatite EH3 meteorite. Its brilliance is anything but fortuitous: it comes from nanodiamonds, formed by stellar collisions that most probably took place before our solar system was formed. The Stardance dates – literally – from the dawn of time.When Louis Moinet designed the Stardance, the goal was to produce something beautiful, genuine and authentic – as well as unique and lyrical. And these lofty aspirations had to be confined within a diameter of just 36 mm.The lunar disc is housed behind an aventurine window, delicately etched out in the form of a cloud. Opposite this opening at 12 o'clock is a second's disc at 6 o'clock in the form of a sun, lighting up a dial featuring the Côtes du Jura pattern, also unique to Louis Moinet.This dazzling pattern nestles beneath a diamond-studded bezel, to which a jewelled case adds the finishing touch.The Enstatite EH3 meteorite has its origins in the orbit around Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system. Estimated to have formed 4.5 billion years ago as a result of cosmic collisions pre-dating the formation of the current solar system, the meteorite reached earth after travelling millions of kilometers. Only 365 Stardance timepieces will be made – one for each day of the year spent loving your mother.The mother-of-pearl dial features Louis Moinet's signature Côtes du Jura guilloche and presents the twin universes of day (sun) and night (moon)Night is evoked by the dazzling moon phase indicator at 12 o'clock, created from a finely-crafted fragment of the rare Enstatite EH3 meteorite containing interstellar diamondsDaytime is represented by the silvered sun-shaped small seconds at 6 o'clockIt is not only the nano-diamonds of the meteorite moon phase that dazzle – the white ceramic bezel is distinguished by an inner ring of 54 VVS Top Wesselton diamonds interspersed with 6 cabochon-cut sapphiresThe case is made of high-tech, grade 5 polished titanium, the lightness of which makes for a timepiece that is extremely comfortable to wearTurning over Stardance, the beautifully finished automatic movement is revealed through the display backThe design of the automatic winding rotor provides a stylish continuation of the day-night theme: The central disc is decorated with a new moon surrounded by the golden rays of the sun adorning the rotorThe white alligator leather strap features a distinctive glazed finish thanks to a special white/metal pigment treatmentAteliers Louis Moinet was founded in Saint-Blaise, Neuchâtel, in 2004. The fully-independent firm was established to honour the memory of Louis Moinet (1768-1853): master watchmaker, certified inventor of the chronograph (1816), and pioneer in the use of very high frequencies (216,000 vibrations per hour). Louis Moinet was a watchmaker, scholar, painter, sculptor and teacher at the School of Fine Arts – as well as the author of Traitéd'Horlogerie, a watchmaking treatise published in 1848 that remained a definitive work of reference for almost a century.Ateliers Louis Moinet is perpetuating this legacy. The firm's watches, produced in limited editions only, have won some of the most coveted awards, including a Red Dot Design Award (Best of the Best category), a prize in the International Chronometry Competition, and a recent UNESCO Award of Merit. Louis Moinet creations often make use of unusual materials, such as fossils and meteorites, in a unique creative approach combined with bespoke fine watchmaking complications. The brand's core values are creativity, exclusivity, art and design